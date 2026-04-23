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NewsPhotosDA revised to 60%, Govt issues circular on arrears; 'basic pay' in revised pay structure means...
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DA revised to 60%, Govt issues circular on arrears; 'basic pay' in revised pay structure means...

After much anticipation and waiting, the cabinet last week (18 April 2026) announced DA and DR hike which will benefit lakhs of central government employees and pensioners. With the latest revision, the current DA stands at 60 percent.

Updated:Apr 23, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
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DA hiked to 60%

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DA hiked to 60%

The Union Cabinet has approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) representing an increase of 2% over the existing rate of 58% of the Basic Pay/Pension. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.6791.24 crore per annum. This will benefit about 50.46 lakh Central Government employees and 68.27 lakh pensioners. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. 

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DA at 60%, circular on arrears

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DA at 60%, circular on arrears

In its latest Office Memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has stated that the rates of Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees, shall be enhanced from 58 percent to 60 percent of the Basic Pay with effect from 1st January, 2026.

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Basic Pay in the revised pay structure of DA means

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Basic Pay in the revised pay structure of DA means

Explaining the term, the DoE said 'Basic Pay' in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed Level in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC recommendations accepted by the Government, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc.

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DA element of remuneration

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DA element of remuneration

The Dearness Allowance will continue to be a distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay within the ambit of FR 9(21).

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Dearness Allowance round off

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Dearness Allowance round off

The payment on account of Dearness Allowance involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.

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DA Defence Services Estimates

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DA Defence Services Estimates

These orders shall also apply to the civilian employees paid from the Defence Services Estimates and the expenditure will be chargeable to the relevant head of the Defence Services Estimates. In respect of Armed Forces personnel and Railway employees, separate orders will be issued by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways, respectively.

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DA for Audit and Accounts Department

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DA for Audit and Accounts Department

In so far as the persons serving in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department are concerned, these orders are issued in consultation with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, as mandated under clause (5) of Article 148 of the Constitution of India.

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DADA hikeDearness Allowance
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