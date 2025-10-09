Dearness Allowance Hiked Upto 8% For THESE Employees; New DA Stands At 257% And 466% For Them
7th Pay Commission DA Hike
The DA hike for Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission stands at 58%. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.10083.96 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.
Dearness Allowance Hiked Upto 8%
Meanwhile for employees drawing salaries under the 5th Pay Commission and the 6th Pay Commission, the DA hike has been raised by 466 percent and 257 percent respectively, a hike of upto 8 percent.
5th Pay Commission DA Hike
The Finance Ministry in an office memorandum has said that the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) in respect of employees, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale as per 5th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 466% to 474% of Basic Pay w.e.f. 1st July, 2025.
6th Pay Commission DA Hike
In another OM, the Finance Ministry has said that the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) in respect of employees, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 252% to 257% of Basic Pay w.e.f. 1st July, 2025.
Employees Covered Under 5th And 6th Pay Commission
Some Central government employees drawing their salaries under 5th and 6th Pay Commission are those in the Central Autonomous Bodies (CABs) and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).
DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year
Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes are based on the average All India Consumer Price Index (CPI-IW) for industrial workers, which reflects changes in the cost of living. The government announces a DA/DR hike twice a year. However, the announcements are made in March and September. The hike is applied retroactively every year between January and July.
Trending Photos