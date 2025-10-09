Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2969695https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/dearness-allowance-hiked-upto-8-for-these-employees-new-da-stands-at-257-and-466-for-them-2969695
NewsPhotosDearness Allowance Hiked Upto 8% For THESE Employees; New DA Stands At 257% And 466% For Them
photoDetails

Dearness Allowance Hiked Upto 8% For THESE Employees; New DA Stands At 257% And 466% For Them

The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has released Office Memorandum regarding revision of rates of Dearness Allowance to the employees, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pay scale as per 5th Central Pay Commission and 6th Central Pay Commission.
Updated:Oct 09, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Follow Us

1/7
Follow Us

7th Pay Commission DA Hike

2/7
7th Pay Commission DA Hike

The DA hike for Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission stands at 58%. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.10083.96 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

Follow Us

Dearness Allowance Hiked Upto 8%

3/7
Dearness Allowance Hiked Upto 8%

Meanwhile for employees drawing salaries under the 5th Pay Commission and the 6th Pay Commission, the DA hike has been raised by 466 percent and 257 percent respectively, a hike of upto 8 percent.

Follow Us

5th Pay Commission DA Hike

4/7
5th Pay Commission DA Hike

The Finance Ministry in an office memorandum has said that the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) in respect of employees, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale as per 5th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 466% to 474% of Basic Pay w.e.f. 1st July, 2025.

Follow Us

6th Pay Commission DA Hike

5/7
6th Pay Commission DA Hike

In another OM, the Finance Ministry has said that the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) in respect of employees, who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/Grade Pay as per 6th Central Pay Commission, shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 252% to 257% of Basic Pay w.e.f. 1st July, 2025.

Follow Us

Employees Covered Under 5th And 6th Pay Commission

6/7
Employees Covered Under 5th And 6th Pay Commission

Some Central government employees drawing their salaries under 5th and 6th Pay Commission are those in the Central Autonomous Bodies (CABs) and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Follow Us

DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year

7/7
DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year

Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes are based on the average All India Consumer Price Index (CPI-IW) for industrial workers, which reflects changes in the cost of living. The government announces a DA/DR hike twice a year. However, the announcements are made in March and September. The hike is applied retroactively every year between January and July.

Follow Us
Dearness Allowance7th Pay Commission5th Pay Commission6th pay commission
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Navi Mumbai International Airport
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Stunning Photos Of India’s New Gateway - Check Pics, Features
camera icon11
title
top cricket stadiums
Meet Top 10 Cricket Stadiums In The World: From MCG Australia To Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad; Check List
camera icon6
title
5 Kadha Variants
Try These 5 Kadha Variants During This Seasonal Change
camera icon8
title
Rajvir Jawanda
Who Was Rajvir Jawanda: Ex-Cop Who Became Punjab’s Music Sensation; Father Served In Punjab Police — Know His Net Worth, Family & Best Songs
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man Who Lost His Father At 16, Sold Books, Firecrackers, And Milk To Support His Family, Now Has Net Worth Of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, He Is…