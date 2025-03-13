Advertisement
Decision On DA Hike Likely To Be Taken Up By Cabinet Today? Check Percentage Of DA Hike 2025
Decision On DA Hike Likely To Be Taken Up By Cabinet Today? Check Percentage Of DA Hike 2025

As per media reports the Cabinet may decide in its meeting today the quantum of DA and DR hike for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners.

Updated:Mar 13, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
DA Hike, DR Hike: Cabinet Decision Likely Today

DA Hike, DR Hike: Cabinet Decision Likely Today

The Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners are likely to increase, as the central government is expected to take a decision regarding in cabinet meeting today.

DA Hike: Big Bonanza For Central Govt Employees Likely Before Holi

DA Hike: Big Bonanza For Central Govt Employees Likely Before Holi

A report in NDTV Profit, quoting president of the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers Rupak Sarkar said, “The hike is expected to be announced in the next meeting of the Union Cabinet".

How Much DA, DR Is Expected To Be Increased?

How Much DA, DR Is Expected To Be Increased?

DA and DR are anticipated to grow by 2 percent this time around while all eyes are glued to the official announcement from the central government. Serving government employees receive DA, while pensioners receive DR.

 

Last DA Hike Approved In October 2024

Last DA Hike Approved In October 2024

The last DA Hike was announced in October 2024. Union Cabinet approved a 3 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for central government employees. A dearness allowance of 53 percent of basic pay is being provided to central government employees, as opposed to the previous 50 percent.

 

DA Hikes Based On All India CPI-IW

DA Hikes Based On All India CPI-IW

Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes are based on the average All India Consumer Price Index (CPI-IW) for industrial workers, which reflects changes in the cost of living. 

 

DA, DR Hike Twice A Year

DA, DR Hike Twice A Year

The government announces a DA/DR hike twice a year. However, the announcements are made in March and September. The hike is applied retroactively every year between January and July.

 

DA Hike: What Does December 2024 AICPI-IW Figures Indicate?

DA Hike: What Does December 2024 AICPI-IW Figures Indicate?

Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) – December, 2024: The All-India CPI-IW for December, 2024 decreased by 0.8 point and stood at 143.7 (one hundred forty three point seven) as compared to 144 in November 2024. 

 

