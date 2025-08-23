Did You Know EPFO Allows You to Finance Your LIC Policy For 2 Years? Eligibility, Money Amount And Other Details EXPLAINED
A PF subscriber can get his/her LIC Policy financed for two years. This finance money will be debited from the funds available in his/her EPF account to the LIC Policy of the subscriber. There are conditions, eligibility criteria for seeking this money. Here's a comprehensive guide to getting your LIC Policy financed by EPFO.
Finance LIC Policy With PF Money
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its member subscribers to finance their Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policy with their PF money.
EPFO LIC Policy Financing Form
PF subscribers are required to fill form 14 of the EPFO, that will facilitate the deduction of premium payments from the subscriber's EPF account balance and remit it to LIC. The form can be downloaded from either EPFO website or National Portal of India.
Minimum Eligibility Period For EPFO LIC Financing
A PF subscriber has to be the member of the fund for a period of not less than two years which is the minimum period for being eligible for financing the insurance policy from EPFO Fund.
Funds In You PF Account
Additionally you have to make sure that you have sufficient funds in your PF to finance your LIC premium payment for two years. You will have to declare your annual contribution to the PF fund.
Disclaimer On Using Money For Financing Previous LIC Policy
For financing your LIC Policy you will have to furnish all the details related to your policy premium, your yearly premium amount, policy proposal number and date. You will also have to furnish a disclaimer stating you have not withdrawn any amount for financing any insurance policy out of your provident fund account.
EPFO Advance Claims
A PF subscriber can also claim advances money from their PF account for house purchase, loan repayment, special cases, illness, marriage, education, and abnormal conditions like natural calamity.
PF Part Withdrawal
A PF Member is not required to give any supporting document while preferring online PF Part Withdrawal case. Member's act of preferring the advance claim online will be taken as his self- declaration for having applied for the same.
Trending Photos