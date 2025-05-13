Did You Know Who The Biggest Shareholder In Infosys Is? It’s Not Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Rohan Murty – It Is….
Infosys is often linked to the Murthy family, but they aren’t the largest shareholders. Surprisingly, someone else holds the biggest stake—showing just how diverse the company’s ownership has become over time.
It’s Not Who You Think!
Infosys is often linked to Narayana Murthy and his family — Sudha Murty, Rohan Murty, and Akshata Murty. But despite their close ties to the company, none of them hold the largest stake in Infosys today.
Meet the Real Giant – LIC
India’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is the biggest shareholder in Infosys. LIC holds a 9.531 per cent stake, which translates to 395.7 million shares valued at over Rs 8,694 crore.
LIC’s Growing Bet on Infosys
LIC has consistently increased its holding in Infosys over the past year, betting on the company’s strong performance and long-term potential in the IT sector.
Second in Line – SBI Funds Management
Next to LIC is SBI Funds Management Ltd., with a 4.210 per cent stake. That’s over 174.8 million shares worth nearly Rs 3,840 crore — a strong show of confidence from another state-backed institution.
Co-Founder Family Still Holds Stakes
While the Murthy family isn't the top shareholder, they still hold notable stakes. For example, Sudha Gopalakrishnan, wife of Infosys co-founder S. Gopalakrishnan, owns 2.297 per cent or about 95.3 million shares worth Rs 2,095 crore.
Rohan Murty Leads the Murthy Pack
Among Narayana Murthy’s family, Rohan Murty is the largest stakeholder, holding 1.465% (6.8 crore shares). He’s followed by Akshata Murty with 1.05%, Sudha Murty with 0.93%, and Narayana Murthy with 0.36%.
A Gifted Millionaire at Age 4
In 2023, Narayana Murthy gifted 15 lakh shares worth Rs 240 crore to his grandson Ekagrah Murty. At just four years old, Ekagrah became one of India’s youngest millionaires with a 0.04 per cent stake in Infosys!
The Big Picture
Infosys’ ownership is a mix of institutional investors and promoters. But the surprise remains — the biggest name isn’t from the Murthy family. It’s LIC, a state-backed powerhouse quietly shaping the future of one of India’s tech giants.
