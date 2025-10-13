Advertisement
Diwali 2025: How Much Gold Can You Keep At Home? Physical Gold Limits For Indian Women, Men Explained

Diwali 2025: Ahead of Dhanteras --considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other valuables -- here's looking at how much gold can Married women, Un-Married women or men keep in India.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Gold At Record High

As the rally in Gold continues, experts are predicting that the prices of the yellow metal could soar high as Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams this Dhanteras. Predictions are ripe that gold may even hit Rs 1.5 lakh by early 2026. 

 

Gold Rally Reasons

The surge is being driven by global economic uncertainty, strong central bank buying, and expectations of interest rate cuts that are keeping investor demand for the yellow metal strong. While Indian household will be looking to buy Jewellery this Dhanteras as per conventions and tradition, here's looking at how much physical gold can be kept at home.

How Much Gold Jewellery Can You Individually Keep?

As per Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) 1994 circular, there is an authorised threshold for keeping Gold Jewellery And Ornaments. For such authorized threshold for keeping gold individually, no proof of investment is required.

Threshold For Possessing Gold

The CBDT circular has prescribed limits for the quantity of jewellery and ornaments that people can possess or keep as individuals

Authorised Limit For Possessing Gold Individually

Married women are allowed to keep or possess up to 500 grams of gold

Unmarried women are allowed to keep or possess up to 250 grams of gold

Men are allowed to keep or possess up to 100 grams

Gold Purchase Transaction Limit

If you purchase gold worth Rs 2 lakh or above, you will have to furnish your PAN card details and this is mandatory under Section 114B of the Income Tax Rules

Gold Purchase: Cash Transaction Limit

You can buy gold up to Rs 2 lakh only with cash, an amount exceeding this has to be paid through card or cheque along with PAN card details 

Gold Purchase: Per Day Cash Transaction Limit

Under section 269ST of the Income Tax Act, you cannot do cash transactions exceeding Rs 2 lakh in a day for purchasing gold.

Gold Purchase: Income Tax For Cash Transaction

Purchasing gold for amount more Rs 2 lakh in cash in a single day, is subject to penalty equivalent to the cash transaction amount under Section 271D of the Income Tax Act.

