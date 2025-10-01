Diwali Gift Likely: EPFO May Raise Minimum EPS-95 Pension From Rs 1,000

4 / 7

The Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) is a social security plan where the pension fund is built from employer contributions (8.33 percent of wages) and government support (1.16 percent of wages, up to Rs 15,000 monthly). The scheme guarantees a minimum pension by government intervention when actuarial deficits arise.

Under EPS-95, the government currently ensures a floor of Rs 1,000 per month to pensioners, even if the fund’s accumulated contributions alone would not support it.