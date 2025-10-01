Diwali Gift Likely: EPFO May Raise Minimum EPS-95 Pension From Rs 1,000
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to announce a Diwali gift for pensioners under the EPS-95 scheme by raising the minimum monthly pension from the current Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. This long-awaited revision could benefit over 23 lakh pensioners struggling with rising living costs. The proposal has gained momentum after multiple demands from trade unions and employee associations. If implemented, it would significantly improve post-retirement income security. While discussions are ongoing, the potential hike is being seen as a festive relief measure, offering financial support and easing the burden of inflation on retired employees.
Diwali Hopes: EPFO to Raise Minimum EPS Pension?
As Diwali approaches, pensioners are eager for a boost in their earnings. One key expectation is a hike in the minimum pension under the EPFO’s EPS-95 scheme, currently set at Rs 1,000. Such a change would bring welcome relief, especially amid rising living costs.
EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees Meeting in October
Reports suggest the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) may meet between October 10 and 11 in Bengaluru. The meeting, likely chaired by the Union Labour Minister, may consider increasing the minimum pension and other reforms. Upgrades to EPF and EPS account systems could also be on the agenda.
Possible Increase: From Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500?
Trade unions have long demanded a minimum pension hike from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000, but realistic expectations appear more modest for now. According to some internal sources and blogs, the CBT may set a new minimum pension figure closer to Rs 2,500 — a significant jump but more feasible than the higher numbers.
The EPS-95 Scheme: What It Is and Why It Matters
The Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) is a social security plan where the pension fund is built from employer contributions (8.33 percent of wages) and government support (1.16 percent of wages, up to Rs 15,000 monthly). The scheme guarantees a minimum pension by government intervention when actuarial deficits arise.
Under EPS-95, the government currently ensures a floor of Rs 1,000 per month to pensioners, even if the fund’s accumulated contributions alone would not support it.
Financial Background and Actuarial Deficit
The EPS fund is revalued annually, and as of the latest evaluations (as per the 2019 valuation), the system is under stress due to actuarial deficits. These deficits occur when promised benefits exceed what current contributions and returns can support. The government covering the minimum pension is one way to close these gaps.
Practical Implications for Pensioners
If the minimum pension rises to Rs 2,500, many retired employees would see a 2.5x increase in their monthly pension. Though this won’t affect those already earning more, it provides security to those at the lower end. A higher minimum also signals the government’s acknowledgment of inflation and continuing costs of living.
It’s also possible that such a change might come with delays or phased implementation, depending on the board’s approval, budget support, and system restructuring.
What to Expect & What to Watch
While nothing is final yet, pensioners should watch for official announcements after the CBT meeting. Key signals include:
The formal notification increasing minimum EPS pension
Budget provisions to support the increase
Updated actuarial reports
Implementation timeline (whether immediate or gradual)
Trending Photos