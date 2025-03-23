Do You Know Virat Kohli Pays Crores In Taxes? Star Batter To Pay Rs ...... Cr Income Tax From IPL Earning
Virat Kohli, one of IPL’s top players, is earning Rs 21 crore in the 2025 season—a significant jump from last year. However, a portion of his earnings will go towards taxes under the current tax regime. Since IPL earnings are classified under a specific tax category, a fixed percentage will be deducted.
Virat Kohli’s IPL 2025 Salary
Virat Kohli continues to be a top performer in the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2025, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star is earning a massive Rs 21 crore salary, which is a 40 per cent increase from last year. But how much of it will he actually take home after taxes? Let’s break it down.
How Kohli’s IPL Salary Has Grown Over the Years
Kohli’s earnings have skyrocketed since he joined IPL in 2008. According to data from online tax and business consultancy firm Taxology India, he started with a modest Rs 12 lakh salary between 2008 and 2010, which increased to Rs 8.28 crore in 2011-2013. From 2014-2017, his pay stood at Rs 12.5 crore per season, rising to Rs 17 crore from 2018 to 2021. After a slight dip to Rs 15 crore from 2022-2024, his earnings have now hit a record Rs 21 crore in 2025, according to data from Taxology India.
Total IPL Earnings So Far
Since joining IPL in 2008, Kohli has earned a whopping Rs 179.70 crore in salary alone. His consistent performance and immense popularity have made him one of the highest-paid cricketers in IPL history.
Kohli – The Highest-Paid Player in RCB
At Rs 21 crore, Kohli is the highest-paid player in Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is followed by Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 crore) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore). On the other end, the lowest-paid players in RCB, including Swastik Chikara, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinandan Singh, and Mohit Rathee, have been bought for just Rs 30 lakh each.
How Kohli’s IPL Salary Is Taxed
Kohli is not classified as an RCB employee but receives an IPL contract fee. Under Section 28 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, this income is categorized as "income from business or profession." Since his IPL earnings exceed Rs 15 lakh, he is taxed at a flat 30 per cent rate on the entire amount.
How Much Tax Will Kohli Pay?
Under the new tax regime, Kohli’s total tax liability will be Rs 8.19 crore. After deducting taxes, his take-home salary from IPL 2025 will be around Rs 12.81 crore.
Can Kohli Reduce His Tax?
Yes! If Kohli has business-related expenses like agent fees, fitness costs, or brand management, he can claim deductions under Section 37(1). Additionally, his other sources of income (such as brand endorsements and investments) are taxed separately.
