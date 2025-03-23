Do You Know Virat Kohli Pays Crores In Taxes? Star Batter To Pay Rs ...... Cr Income Tax From IPL Earning

2 / 7

Kohli’s earnings have skyrocketed since he joined IPL in 2008. According to data from online tax and business consultancy firm Taxology India, he started with a modest Rs 12 lakh salary between 2008 and 2010, which increased to Rs 8.28 crore in 2011-2013. From 2014-2017, his pay stood at Rs 12.5 crore per season, rising to Rs 17 crore from 2018 to 2021. After a slight dip to Rs 15 crore from 2022-2024, his earnings have now hit a record Rs 21 crore in 2025, according to data from Taxology India.