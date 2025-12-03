Advertisement
Don’t Close Your Bank Account Before Checking THESE 6 Important Rules

Closing a bank account isn’t always as simple as it seems. Hidden charges like minimum balance penalties, unused debit card fees, auto-debit failures, or closure charges can lead to unexpected deductions. By reviewing recent statements, clearing dues, stopping auto-payments, and confirming charges in advance, you can close your account smoothly and avoid surprise penalties.

Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Closing Your Bank Account Soon?

Closing Your Bank Account Soon?

Closing a bank account may look easy, walk into the branch, fill a form, and transfer your balance. But many customers get hit with unexpected deductions afterward, especially if the account has been inactive or below minimum balance. Here’s what you should check before placing a closure request.

 

Check for Minimum Balance Penalties

Check for Minimum Balance Penalties

Banks charge monthly penalties if your account balance stays below the required limit. These fees can range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month, and are usually deducted during closure. Tip: Download your last three months’ statements to see if such charges apply.

 

Make Sure Your Account Isn’t in Negative Balance

Make Sure Your Account Isn’t in Negative Balance

Service charges and penalties may quietly push your balance into negative territory. Many people assume their unused account has zero balance, only to find it in the negative at closure. Before closing the account, you must clear the deficit.

 

Clear Pending Debit Card & Service Charges

Clear Pending Debit Card & Service Charges

Even if unused, debit cards come with annual fees of Rs 200–750. Other charges for SMS alerts, cheque books, and net banking services may also be pending. These must be settled before closure to avoid deductions from your final balance.

 

Stop Auto-Debits, ECS & Standing Instructions

Stop Auto-Debits, ECS & Standing Instructions

If your account is linked to SIPs, EMIs, bill payments, or insurance premiums, cancel or transfer them to your new account. If not stopped, payments may fail and you could face penalties or defaults.

 

Check Account Closure Fees

Check Account Closure Fees

Most savings accounts are free to close after one year. However, if closed within 6–12 months, banks may charge Rs 200–500. Salary accounts typically don’t have closure charges.

 

Transfer Your Remaining Balance

Transfer Your Remaining Balance

Before submitting the closure form, transfer or withdraw the money from your account. The bank will deduct any pending charges and return the rest. Always ask for a final statement or receipt.

 

A Simple Routine That Prevents Big Surprises

A Simple Routine That Prevents Big Surprises

Before closing your account, do this: - Download last 3 statements - Clear negative balance & service charges - Stop auto-debits & ECS - Ask about closure fees - Transfer remaining balance

 

