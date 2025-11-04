Don’t Know RBI’s 15th-Day Rule? Your CIBIL Score Might Crash — Learn How To Keep It 750+
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a new credit-reporting rule that affects how often your CIBIL score gets updated. Under this, banks and lenders must report your credit activity twice a month — around the 15th and the last day. This means even a small delay in payment or overspending can show up almost instantly in your credit report.
What Is the New RBI Rule?
From 2025, all banks and NBFCs must update borrowers’ credit data every 15 days instead of once a month. Earlier, if you missed a payment early in the month, it would reflect only after 30 days. Now, the impact appears within weeks — making your score more dynamic and sensitive.
How It Affects Your CIBIL Score
Since data is updated twice a month, your score can rise or fall faster depending on your behaviour. Missing a single EMI, maxing out your card, or applying for multiple loans can immediately reduce your score — making lenders see you as a higher-risk borrower.
Hard Enquiries from Frequent Loan Applications
Each time you apply for a credit card or loan, the lender checks your credit report — known as a hard enquiry. Too many such enquiries in a short period make it look like you’re desperate for credit, which can bring your score down.
High Credit Card Usage Ratio
If you regularly use over 30 percent of your credit limit, your utilisation ratio becomes high. It signals financial dependency on credit. Keep your card spending low and pay bills before the due date to maintain a good score.
Missed or Late Payments
Even one missed EMI or late credit card payment now affects your score quickly under the new system. Consistent on-time payments are the strongest way to build a score above 750+ and earn lenders’ trust.
Errors or Wrong Information in Credit Report
Sometimes, a drop in score isn’t your fault. Mistakes like incorrect loan balances or outdated records can reduce your score unfairly. Check your CIBIL report every few months and raise a dispute for any wrong entries.
How to Keep Your Score 750+
Pay every EMI and card bill on time
Keep credit utilisation below 30 percent
Avoid too many credit applications
Maintain old credit accounts
Check your credit report regularly
Trending Photos