Donald Trump's Tariff: What Are Social Security Benefits During Retirement In US? Check Eligibility And Payment Schedule For April 2025
Donald Trump's Tariff: US citizens who are unemployed or experiencing reduced income due to fewer working hours may be eligible to apply for Social Security benefits amid US President Donald Trump's Tariff. In the US, Social Security provides retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to qualified individuals and their families, administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Donald Trump-led US government will release social security benefit payments on the following dates, and it needs to be noted that payout criteria differ from one another.
April 1:
The government released Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, which are monthly payouts designed to support individuals with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income.
April 3:
This date is the next important date, when Social Security benefits are sent to people who either started receiving them before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI.
April 9:
If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of any month, you’ll receive your Social Security payment on April 9, which is the second Wednesday of the month.
April 16th:
For those born between the 11th and 20th, Social Security benefits will be deposited on April 16, the third Wednesday of the month.
April 23:
If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st, your Social Security payment is scheduled for April 23, the fourth and final Wednesday of the month.
How To Apply For Social Security Benefits:
To apply for Social Security retirement benefits, citizens must be 18 or older, and those applying for someone under 18 must select the appropriate option during the process; applications can be submitted online at this link.
Social Security Retirement Benefits Payable:
The amount you receive depends on when you retire—if you retire at 62 in 2025, you may get up to $2,831, at full retirement age up to $4,018, and at 70, as much as $5,108.
Social Security Benefits: Eligibility
US citizen must be at least 62 years old, have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years, or, if disabled, your benefits are based on your work history prior to your disability. (Image Credit: ANI, File Photo)
