Donald Trump's Tariff: US citizens who are unemployed or experiencing reduced income due to fewer working hours may be eligible to apply for Social Security benefits amid US President Donald Trump's Tariff. In the US, Social Security provides retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to qualified individuals and their families, administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Donald Trump-led US government will release social security benefit payments on the following dates, and it needs to be noted that payout criteria differ from one another.