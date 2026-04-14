Earn Rs 61,000 per month from PPF investment; check calculation
With careful financial management, you can build a strong PPF fund, which will give you a handsome monthly return. Here's how.
PPF retirement corpus
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most popular savings schemes favoured by Indians. PPF is backed by the government, offers tax benefits and encourages disciplined long-term saving which makes it a favourable choice for people. If you are disciplined enough then you may be able to receive a Rs 61,000 monthly pension from your PPF investment. Here's how it can be done.
Planning your PPF investment
You can invest a minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh every year in a PF account. The lock-in period for PPF investment is 15 years. Once the PPF matures, you can close the account.
PPF Extension
The second option is to extend it for five years without contribution. The final option is to extend the PPF for 5 years with contributions. There is no limit on the number of times PPF users can extend their accounts in blocks of five years each. After the PPF account has completed 15 years and you decide to extend it by five years either with or without contribution then your PPF balance will continue to earn tax-free interest. The current PPF rates are 7.1 percent.
Building Rs 1 crore PPF corpus
With careful financial management, it is possible to build a Rs 1 crore PPF corpus. Assume that you make a yearly contribution of Rs 1.5 lakh to your PPF account. If the investment period is extended beyond 15 years and the interest rate remains at 7.1 percent then the corpus growth after 15 years will be around Rs 40.68 lakh. The corpus will be Rs 66.58 lakh after 20 years, the first 5-year extension. After 25 years, the second 5-year extension, it will be Rs 1.03 crore.
Getting Rs 61,000 monthly pension from PPF
You can stop your PPF contributions completely after 25 years and continue to keep the money in the PPF account. It will continue to earn interest. You can get a Rs 61,000 monthly pension if the PPF interest rate remains 7.1 percent. The total corpus after 25 years is Rs 1.03 crore. The 7.1 percent of Rs 1.03 crore yields a yearly interest of Rs 7.32 lakh. The monthly PPF interest income is Rs 60,989, calculated by dividing Rs 7.32 lakh by 12. Therefore, you will be able to earn a monthly pension of Rs 61,000 while your PPF corpus of Rs 1.03 crore will remain intact.
PPF withdrawals
Investors should note that PPF withdrawals are only permitted once every financial year. Investors will need to withdraw the annual interest earned each year all at once and then divide the funds according to needs on a monthly basis.
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