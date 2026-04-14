Earn Rs 61,000 per month from PPF investment; check calculation

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The second option is to extend it for five years without contribution. The final option is to extend the PPF for 5 years with contributions. There is no limit on the number of times PPF users can extend their accounts in blocks of five years each. After the PPF account has completed 15 years and you decide to extend it by five years either with or without contribution then your PPF balance will continue to earn tax-free interest. The current PPF rates are 7.1 percent.