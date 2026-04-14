Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3037060https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/earn-rs-61000-per-month-from-ppf-investment-check-calculation-3037060
NewsPhotosEarn Rs 61,000 per month from PPF investment; check calculation
photoDetails

Earn Rs 61,000 per month from PPF investment; check calculation

With careful financial management, you can build a strong PPF fund, which will give you a handsome monthly return. Here's how.

Updated:Apr 14, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Follow Us

PPF retirement corpus

1/6
PPF retirement corpus

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most popular savings schemes favoured by Indians. PPF is backed by the government, offers tax benefits and encourages disciplined long-term saving which makes it a favourable choice for people. If you are disciplined enough then you may be able to receive a Rs 61,000 monthly pension from your PPF investment. Here's how it can be done.

 

Follow Us

Planning your PPF investment

2/6
Planning your PPF investment

You can invest a minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh every year in a PF account. The lock-in period for PPF investment is 15 years. Once the PPF matures, you can close the account. 

Follow Us

PPF Extension

3/6
PPF Extension

The second option is to extend it for five years without contribution. The final option is to extend the PPF for 5 years with contributions. There is no limit on the number of times PPF users can extend their accounts in blocks of five years each. After the PPF account has completed 15 years and you decide to extend it by five years either with or without contribution then your PPF balance will continue to earn tax-free interest. The current PPF rates are 7.1 percent. 

Follow Us

Building Rs 1 crore PPF corpus

4/6
Building Rs 1 crore PPF corpus

With careful financial management, it is possible to build a Rs 1 crore PPF corpus. Assume that you make a yearly contribution of Rs 1.5 lakh to your PPF account. If the investment period is extended beyond 15 years and the interest rate remains at 7.1 percent then the corpus growth after 15 years will be around Rs 40.68 lakh. The corpus will be Rs 66.58 lakh after 20 years, the first 5-year extension. After 25 years, the second 5-year extension, it will be Rs 1.03 crore.

Follow Us

Getting Rs 61,000 monthly pension from PPF

5/6
Getting Rs 61,000 monthly pension from PPF

You can stop your PPF contributions completely after 25 years and continue to keep the money in the PPF account. It will continue to earn interest. You can get a Rs 61,000 monthly pension if the PPF interest rate remains 7.1 percent. The total corpus after 25 years is Rs 1.03 crore. The 7.1 percent of Rs 1.03 crore yields a yearly interest of Rs 7.32 lakh. The monthly PPF interest income is Rs 60,989, calculated by dividing Rs 7.32 lakh by 12. Therefore, you will be able to earn a monthly pension of Rs 61,000 while your PPF corpus of Rs 1.03 crore will remain intact.

Follow Us

PPF withdrawals

6/6
PPF withdrawals

Investors should note that PPF withdrawals are only permitted once every financial year. Investors will need to withdraw the annual interest earned each year all at once and then divide the funds according to needs on a monthly basis.

Follow Us
Public Provident FundPPF
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
RCB
7 batters to score fastest IPL fifty for RCB: Chris Gayle at 2nd, Rajat Patidar at 3rd; AB de Villiers at...; check full list
camera icon8
title
Viral news
Waking up in Belgium, brushing teeth in Netherlands! meet the bizarre town where borders cut through bedrooms and cafes
camera icon7
title
Andorra
No airport, no railway station! just pure Alpine magic – welcome to this tiny country between France and Spain
camera icon13
title
IPL 2026
Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Cute’ DM EXPOSED? Taniya Chatterjee actress drops bombshell
camera icon10
title
largest natural gas reserves
Top 10 countries with biggest gas reserves: Where does India stand?