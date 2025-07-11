Advertisement
NewsPhotosEarn Rs 9,250 Per Month With This Post Office Scheme
Earn Rs 9,250 Per Month With This Post Office Scheme

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is a government-backed, low-risk investment plan offering a fixed monthly income for a tenure of 5 years.

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Guaranteed Monthly Income

By investing Rs 15 lakh in a joint account under POMIS, you receive a fixed monthly income of Rs 9,250 for 5 years.

 

Attractive Interest Rate

The scheme currently offers an interest rate of 7.4 percent per annum, payable monthly. This ensures a steady and predictable income stream.

 

Safe & Government-Backed

POMIS is a government-backed savings scheme, making it a safe investment choice with minimal risk for investors.

 

Flexible Account Options

You can open the account individually or jointly (up to three people). The maximum investment is Rs 9 lakh for a single account and Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.

 

One-Time Investment

The scheme requires a one-time lump sum deposit. After that, you simply enjoy the monthly interest payouts for the entire 5-year tenure.

 

Easy Account Opening

Opening a POMIS account is simple. Visit your nearest post office with KYC documents (like PAN and Aadhaar), fill out the form, and make your deposit.

 

Maturity Benefits

After 5 years, you get back your original investment amount in full, in addition to the monthly interest you’ve received throughout the tenure.

 

