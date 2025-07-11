Earn Rs 9,250 Per Month With This Post Office Scheme
The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is a government-backed, low-risk investment plan offering a fixed monthly income for a tenure of 5 years.
Guaranteed Monthly Income
By investing Rs 15 lakh in a joint account under POMIS, you receive a fixed monthly income of Rs 9,250 for 5 years.
Attractive Interest Rate
The scheme currently offers an interest rate of 7.4 percent per annum, payable monthly. This ensures a steady and predictable income stream.
Safe & Government-Backed
POMIS is a government-backed savings scheme, making it a safe investment choice with minimal risk for investors.
Flexible Account Options
You can open the account individually or jointly (up to three people). The maximum investment is Rs 9 lakh for a single account and Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.
One-Time Investment
The scheme requires a one-time lump sum deposit. After that, you simply enjoy the monthly interest payouts for the entire 5-year tenure.
Easy Account Opening
Opening a POMIS account is simple. Visit your nearest post office with KYC documents (like PAN and Aadhaar), fill out the form, and make your deposit.
Maturity Benefits
After 5 years, you get back your original investment amount in full, in addition to the monthly interest you’ve received throughout the tenure.
