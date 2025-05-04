Earning Over Rs 1 Lakh From FDs? Here’s How Retirees Can Avoid TDS Under New Regime

5 / 7

To submit Form 15H, the individual must be a resident of India and at least 60 years old. Their estimated total income—including all sources like pension, rent, and other investments—must be below the taxable threshold for the year. If they meet these conditions, they can request banks not to deduct TDS on FD interest. This is particularly useful for retirees whose primary income comes from interest but whose total income is still below the tax limit.