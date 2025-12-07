Advertisement
Earning Rs 6–24 Lakh CTC? Here's How The New 2025 Labour Law Boosts Your Gratuity Amount
Earning Rs 6–24 Lakh CTC? Here's How The New 2025 Labour Law Boosts Your Gratuity Amount

The new labour law from November 21, 2025, raises gratuity payouts by ensuring at least 50 percent of CTC is treated as wages. Employees across salary levels benefit, including fixed-term workers eligible after one year. Though take-home pay may reduce, long-term social security and retirement benefits improve significantly.

 

Updated:Dec 07, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
New Labour Law 2025: What Has Changed in Gratuity Rules?

New Labour Law 2025: What Has Changed in Gratuity Rules?

From November 21, 2025, the new labour codes changed how gratuity is calculated in India. The biggest shift is the new wage definition, which requires at least 50 percent of an employee’s CTC to be counted as “wages.” If allowances exceed 50 percent, the excess must be added back to wages, resulting in a higher base for gratuity calculation.

 

Purpose of the New Wage Rule

Purpose of the New Wage Rule

Earlier, companies often kept basic pay low and increased allowances to reduce statutory payouts. The new rule prevents this by ensuring gratuity, PF, and other benefits reflect a fair portion of total compensation. This leads to more accurate and higher social security benefits for employees across income brackets.

 

Gratuity Impact for CTC Rs 6 Lakh, Rs 12 Lakh, and Rs 24 Lakh

Gratuity Impact for CTC Rs 6 Lakh, Rs 12 Lakh, and Rs 24 Lakh

The new formula significantly increases gratuity for many employees:

CTC Rs 6 lakh: Gratuity increases from ~Rs 14,430 to ~Rs 19,000.

CTC Rs 12 lakh: Gratuity rises from ~Rs 28,860 to ~Rs 37,999.

CTC Rs 24 lakh: Gratuity jumps from ~Rs 57,720 to ~Rs 75,998. These changes happen because the “wage” portion becomes larger under the 50 percent rule.

Fixed-Term Employees Now Benefit Too

Fixed-Term Employees Now Benefit Too

Under the new codes, even fixed-term and contract employees may be eligible for gratuity after just one year of service, compared to the previous five-year requirement. This expands social-security coverage for workers who previously received no long-term benefits.

 

What Has Not Changed in the Gratuity Formula

What Has Not Changed in the Gratuity Formula

The core gratuity formula remains the same: 15 days’ wages × years of service × (15/26) The statutory gratuity ceiling continues to be Rs 20 lakh. Any amount beyond this is treated as ex-gratia at the employer’s discretion.

 

How Employers Are Responding to the New Rules

How Employers Are Responding to the New Rules

Companies are now restructuring salary packages to comply with the 50 percent wage mandate. This may reduce take-home salary for some employees but increases long-term benefits such as PF and gratuity. Employers must now redesign salary structures to avoid non-compliance and ensure accurate statutory calculations.

 

What Employees Should Do Now

What Employees Should Do Now

To understand the impact of the new gratuity rules, employees should:

Review their revised salary structure

Check how much of their CTC counts as wages

Use a gratuity calculator with the new wage definition

Keep salary slips and wage details for future claims

Understand that while take-home pay may dip, retirement benefits grow significantly

