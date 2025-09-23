EMI Payments On UPI To Be A Possibility Soon? NPCI May Allow Users To Convert QR Code Payments Into EMIs: Reports
A report in the Economic Times has said that NPCI is reportedly planning to introduce a feature that will enable users to convert high-value UPI payments into EMIs.
UPI EMI
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is reportedly expanding UPI to support credit-based payments by allowing credit card linking and credit lines. This will make UPI a more flexible and accessible digital payment platform.
Convert UPI payments into EMI
The NPCI plans to introduce a feature that will enable users to convert high-value UPI payments into EMIs. After making a purchase via UPI using a credit card or credit line, users can choose to repay the amount in monthly installments, said an Economic Times report.
Feature to be live soon
The feature to convert UPI payments into EMIs isn't live yet. When implemented, this feature could help NPCI leverage to push credit transactions on UPI, ET adds.
Similar to card payment at PoS terminals
The upcoming UPI EMI feature will work similarly to how card payments at PoS terminals allow customers to instantly convert a purchase into EMIs during checkout. Similarly, when making a UPI payment, users will get the option to choose EMI repayment on the spot.
Array of credit services to be provided
UPI is evolving to offer a comparable array of credit services like the card system that offers a range of options including EMI payments, debit cards and credit cards. This will increase the availability and convenience of credit by enabling many customers without credit cards to get easy financing choices straight through UPI.
Some banks already working with fintechs
Some banks have already started working with fintechs like Navi and Paytm to offer credit lines through UPI. This shows early adoption of credit-based services that NPCI aims to build on with the upcoming EMI option.
Some apps focusing on credit feature
Although the Navi app hasn’t launched the EMI feature yet, the company is focusing on UPI to leverage the credit features on the payment mode.
UPI may become complete payment system
According to reports, PayU CEO Anirban Mukherjee recently mentioned the opportunity opening up around instant credit on UPI. According to him, UPI is evolving into a complete payment system rather than merely a mode of payment.
Trending Photos