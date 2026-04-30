Employees under 7th Pay Commission to get 2% DA hike, but THESE employees will get 9% hike
The Modi government has announced a 2 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners. With this revision, DA has been increased to 60 percent of basic pay now from the earlier 58 percent.
DA revision 5th, 6th CPC
The Centre has also revised DA for employees and pensioners who are still receiving salary or pension under the 5th and 6th Pay Commission structures. These DA revisions are higher in percentage terms compared to the 7th Pay Commission revision.
Revised DA for 5th and 6th Pay Commission structures
According to the official notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the rate of DA in respect of employees who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/grade pay as per the 6th Central Pay Commission shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 257 percent to 262 percent of basic pay with effect from January 1, 2026. According to another official notification, the rate of DA in respect of employees who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale as per the 5th Central Pay Commission shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 474 percent to 483 percent of basic pay with effect from January 1, 2026.
Compared to the 2 percent increase under the 7th CPC, the DA revision translates into a 5 percent hike for 6th CPC employees and a 9 percent jump for the 5th CPC employees.
Why are employees still on older pay commissions?
The mandate of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, 2025 and the government has initiated work on the 8th CPC. Even though the mandate of the 7th Pay Commission has ended, its framework will continue to be used for DA calculations until the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.
5th, 6th pay commissions payout
While employees are receiving DA benefits under the 7th CPC, there are still some employees who are receiving salaries or pensions under the 5th and 6th pay commissions. This is because all government-linked institutions do not adopt pay revisions at the same time. Many autonomous bodies, universities, research organisations, grant-in-aid organisations, contractual workers and certain pensioners follow the pay commissions with a delay. Employees in such organisations may continue to receive pay under older structures until the revised system is formally adopted.
Some pensioners experience irregularities in pension changes, particularly those who retired before 2006 or 2016. These sections of pensioners continue to be paid under the older structure.
Why is DA revision important?
DA is a percentage of the basic salary of an employee that is designed to help lessen the effects of inflation on their living expenses. An increase in DA results in higher take-home pay for employees, offering some relief from inflation.
DA revision twice a year
The government typically raises the DA and dearness relief for employees and pensioners twice a year, in January and July, with announcements generally occurring in March and October. The government announced a 2 percent increase in DA for central government employees and pensioners on April 18. Around 50 lakh employees and around 65 lakh pensioners will benefit from the DA hike. Since the hike is effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026, both employees and pensioners will receive arrears for the months already passed.
8th CPC and likely DA merger
The government has already started work on the 8th CPC. Once the new pay commission is implemented, the current DA is likely to be merged with basic pay and the DA component will reset to zero under the new system.
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