Employees under 7th Pay Commission to get 2% DA hike, but THESE employees will get 9% hike

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According to the official notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the rate of DA in respect of employees who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale/grade pay as per the 6th Central Pay Commission shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 257 percent to 262 percent of basic pay with effect from January 1, 2026. According to another official notification, the rate of DA in respect of employees who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scale as per the 5th Central Pay Commission shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 474 percent to 483 percent of basic pay with effect from January 1, 2026.

Compared to the 2 percent increase under the 7th CPC, the DA revision translates into a 5 percent hike for 6th CPC employees and a 9 percent jump for the 5th CPC employees.