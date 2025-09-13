Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2959357https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/empowering-women-new-scheme-offers-rs-7000-monthly-income-huge-perks-2959357
NewsPhotosEmpowering Women: New Scheme Offers Rs 7,000 Monthly Income + Huge Perks
photoDetails

Empowering Women: New Scheme Offers Rs 7,000 Monthly Income + Huge Perks

The LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana 2025 is a women-centric initiative launched to empower rural and semi-urban women by training them as insurance agents. Targeting women aged 18–70 years, the scheme offers attractive earnings with a Rs 48,000 first-year commission plus monthly stipends up to Rs 7,000, encouraging financial independence and spreading insurance awareness in underserved areas. Applicants need to meet basic education criteria, submit self-attested documents online, and attend training sessions. By combining income opportunities with social impact, this scheme boosts women’s self-employment and expands insurance access in villages.

 

Updated:Sep 13, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Follow Us

What Is LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana?

1/7
What Is LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana?

LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is a special women-centric insurance scheme launched by LIC in December 2023. It empowers women aged 18 to 70 years by training them to become life insurance agents, known as Bima Sakhis. These trained women will help rural families access insurance and social security benefits right in their villages. The initiative supports financial inclusion, promotes insurance penetration in rural India, and strengthens women’s self-employment prospects.

 

Follow Us

Objective of the Scheme

2/7
Objective of the Scheme

The primary goal of the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is to empower rural and semi-urban women with an earning opportunity while simultaneously spreading insurance awareness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the program to create a network of local women entrepreneurs who can act as trusted insurance facilitators, boosting insurance coverage where traditional agents rarely reach.

 

Follow Us

Benefits & Earnings Under LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

3/7
Benefits & Earnings Under LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana

Women enrolled in this scheme receive both commission and a monthly stipend:

Rs 48,000 first-year commission (excluding bonuses)

Rs 7,000/month stipend for the first year

Rs 6,000/month stipend for the second year (if 65% of policies sold in Year 1 remain active)

Rs 5,000/month stipend for the third year (if 65% of policies sold in Year 2 remain active)

This combination of commission plus stipend makes it an attractive self-employment option, especially for women in rural areas.

Follow Us

Eligibility Criteria – Who Can Apply?

4/7
Eligibility Criteria – Who Can Apply?

To join LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana, you must:

Be a woman aged 18–70 years

Have completed at least 10th grade (matriculation)

Possess basic communication skills

Be a member of a Self Help Group (SHG) or an interested individual in a rural/semi-urban area

This is not a regular salaried job but a commission-plus-stipend-based role.

Follow Us

Who Cannot Join LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana?

5/7
Who Cannot Join LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana?

The scheme is exclusive, so the following are not eligible:

Women below 18 years of age

Relatives of existing LIC agents or employees (spouse, children, parents, siblings, in-laws)

Retired LIC employees or former agents trying to rejoin

Existing LIC agents

This ensures fairness and avoids conflicts of interest.

Follow Us

Documents Required to Apply Online

6/7
Documents Required to Apply Online

Applicants must upload self-attested documents during registration:

Recent passport-size photograph

Age proof (Aadhaar card, birth certificate, etc.)

Address proof (Aadhaar, voter ID, etc.)

Education certificate (10th grade or above)

Keeping these documents ready speeds up the application process.

Follow Us

How to Apply for LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana 2025

7/7
How to Apply for LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana 2025

Follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official LIC website or your nearest LIC branch.

Click on the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana online application link.

Fill in your personal and education details accurately.

Upload the required documents.

Submit your application before the last date in 2025.

Attend an interview or orientation session.

If selected, start training with a fixed stipend.

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Nano Banana AI Image
Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri Steal The 3D Figurine Spotlight
camera icon8
title
Balen Shah youth icon
Rapper Turned Nepal’s Favourite Politician: ‘The Rise Of Youth Icon’ As Kathmandu’s Most Popular Mayor, He Is…
camera icon13
title
nano banana viral trend
'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App
camera icon6
title
World's Most Expensive Milk
The World's Most Expensive Milk PRICE Rs...;Isn't From A Cow, Sheep Or Goat
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Pak
10 Players With Most Runs In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Virat Kohli On Top, Md Rizwan At 2nd; Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam At...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK