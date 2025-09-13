Empowering Women: New Scheme Offers Rs 7,000 Monthly Income + Huge Perks
The LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana 2025 is a women-centric initiative launched to empower rural and semi-urban women by training them as insurance agents. Targeting women aged 18–70 years, the scheme offers attractive earnings with a Rs 48,000 first-year commission plus monthly stipends up to Rs 7,000, encouraging financial independence and spreading insurance awareness in underserved areas. Applicants need to meet basic education criteria, submit self-attested documents online, and attend training sessions. By combining income opportunities with social impact, this scheme boosts women’s self-employment and expands insurance access in villages.
What Is LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana?
LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is a special women-centric insurance scheme launched by LIC in December 2023. It empowers women aged 18 to 70 years by training them to become life insurance agents, known as Bima Sakhis. These trained women will help rural families access insurance and social security benefits right in their villages. The initiative supports financial inclusion, promotes insurance penetration in rural India, and strengthens women’s self-employment prospects.
Objective of the Scheme
The primary goal of the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is to empower rural and semi-urban women with an earning opportunity while simultaneously spreading insurance awareness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the program to create a network of local women entrepreneurs who can act as trusted insurance facilitators, boosting insurance coverage where traditional agents rarely reach.
Benefits & Earnings Under LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana
Women enrolled in this scheme receive both commission and a monthly stipend:
Rs 48,000 first-year commission (excluding bonuses)
Rs 7,000/month stipend for the first year
Rs 6,000/month stipend for the second year (if 65% of policies sold in Year 1 remain active)
Rs 5,000/month stipend for the third year (if 65% of policies sold in Year 2 remain active)
This combination of commission plus stipend makes it an attractive self-employment option, especially for women in rural areas.
Eligibility Criteria – Who Can Apply?
To join LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana, you must:
Be a woman aged 18–70 years
Have completed at least 10th grade (matriculation)
Possess basic communication skills
Be a member of a Self Help Group (SHG) or an interested individual in a rural/semi-urban area
This is not a regular salaried job but a commission-plus-stipend-based role.
Who Cannot Join LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana?
The scheme is exclusive, so the following are not eligible:
Women below 18 years of age
Relatives of existing LIC agents or employees (spouse, children, parents, siblings, in-laws)
Retired LIC employees or former agents trying to rejoin
Existing LIC agents
This ensures fairness and avoids conflicts of interest.
Documents Required to Apply Online
Applicants must upload self-attested documents during registration:
Recent passport-size photograph
Age proof (Aadhaar card, birth certificate, etc.)
Address proof (Aadhaar, voter ID, etc.)
Education certificate (10th grade or above)
Keeping these documents ready speeds up the application process.
How to Apply for LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana 2025
Follow these steps to apply:
Visit the official LIC website or your nearest LIC branch.
Click on the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana online application link.
Fill in your personal and education details accurately.
Upload the required documents.
Submit your application before the last date in 2025.
Attend an interview or orientation session.
If selected, start training with a fixed stipend.
