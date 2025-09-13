Empowering Women: New Scheme Offers Rs 7,000 Monthly Income + Huge Perks

3 / 7

Women enrolled in this scheme receive both commission and a monthly stipend:

Rs 48,000 first-year commission (excluding bonuses)

Rs 7,000/month stipend for the first year

Rs 6,000/month stipend for the second year (if 65% of policies sold in Year 1 remain active)

Rs 5,000/month stipend for the third year (if 65% of policies sold in Year 2 remain active)

This combination of commission plus stipend makes it an attractive self-employment option, especially for women in rural areas.