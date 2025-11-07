End Of American Economic Supremacy? As China Plays Catch Up, India At A Bright Spot

1 / 12

The U.S. economy has dominated the world for more than a century. After World War II, America produced half of the world’s goods and controlled global finance through the U.S. dollar. China, meanwhile, was a poor, largely agrarian country for most of the 20th century.

But things began to change in 1978, when China, under Deng Xiaoping, started market reforms and opened up to trade. Factories grew, exports surged, and foreign companies poured in.

By 2000, China had joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) and became the world’s factory floor — producing clothes, electronics, steel, and chemicals for the entire globe.

In 1980, China’s GDP was less than 2 percent of the global economy. By 2025, it accounts for over 18 percent, compared to the U.S. share of about 24 percent.

That’s a staggering leap in just two generations.