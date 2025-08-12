Advertisement
NewsPhotosEPF Housing Advance: How Much Money Can You Claim For Buying Plot, Apartment And Process To Claim The Advance Money
photoDetails

EPF Housing Advance: How Much Money Can You Claim For Buying Plot, Apartment And Process To Claim The Advance Money

EPFO Subscribers can claim advance money from their EPF Account for the purpose of purchasing a house, constructing a house, or buying a plot of land either from UMANG APP or from EPFO Online portal. Check how much advance money you can claim and the process to withdraw the money via UMANG APP
Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
EPF Housing Advance

EPF Housing Advance

EPF Scheme 1952 allows the PF Subscribers to withdraw money under EPF Housing Advance. PF members can withdraw funds from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account for the purpose of purchasing a house, constructing a house, or buying a plot of land. 

 

EPF Housing Advance Via Umang App

EPF Housing Advance Via Umang App

As per EPFO instructions and guidelines for the housing advances, the PF member can claim the advance money through Form 31. A Declaration Form from Member is all that is required. PF subscriber can claim the money both via EPFO Online portal and also via UMANG APP.

 

EPF Housing Advance: All You Want To Know

EPF Housing Advance: All You Want To Know

EPF Scheme 1952 Para 68B allows for Purchase of House/flat, construction of House including acquisition of site under 6 categories and conditions. Here is all you want to know.

 

A. Purchase of house/flat/construction of house including acquisition of site

A. Purchase of house/flat/construction of house including acquisition of site

Purchase of house/flat/construction of house including acquisition of site From AGENCY (defined as the central govt, state govt, cooperative society, an institution, a trust, a local body or a housing finance corporation).

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Agency

Membership/period required: 5 Years

B. Purchase of site for construction of dwelling house/purchase of house/flat

B. Purchase of site for construction of dwelling house/purchase of house/flat

Purchase of site for construction of dwelling house/purchase of house/flat from Individual

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 5 Years

C. Purchase of dwelling house/flat on ownership

C. Purchase of dwelling house/flat on ownership

Purchase of dwelling house/flat on ownership by a promoter (defined as a promoter governed by the provision of any flats or apartment ownership act or by any other analogous or similar law of the central government or state govt as may be in force in any state or area for the time being and who intends to construct or constructs dwelling house or blocks or flat)

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 5 Years

D. Construction of house on a site owned by member/spouse/jointly by member & spouse

D. Construction of house on a site owned by member/spouse/jointly by member & spouse

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 5 Years

E. For addition/alteration/improvement in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spouse

E. For addition/alteration/improvement in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spouse

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 5 Years from completion of house

F. For addition/alteration/improvement/repair in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spouse

F. For addition/alteration/improvement/repair in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spouse

Amount Admissible/ from share:

12 month’s basic wages and DA OR Employee Share with interest OR Cost Whichever is least

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 10 years from withdrawal under sl no (e) above.

How To Claim PF Advance On UMANG APP

How To Claim PF Advance On UMANG APP

Open UMANG APP on your mobile phone and look for EPFO

Tap on "Raise Claim"

Punch in your UAN Number

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Punch in the OTP

Now punch in the bank account number that is seeded with your UAN

If your UAN has more than one member ID, select the member ID from where you want to withdraw money

Feed your address and other details

Choose Form 31 on claim options

Choose the purpose for which you need the advance money

Feed in the desired advance money

Click on Declaration box and furnish the Aadhaar linked OTP and submit your claim.

