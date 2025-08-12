EPF Housing Advance: How Much Money Can You Claim For Buying Plot, Apartment And Process To Claim The Advance Money

4 / 10

Purchase of house/flat/construction of house including acquisition of site From AGENCY (defined as the central govt, state govt, cooperative society, an institution, a trust, a local body or a housing finance corporation).

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Agency

Membership/period required: 5 Years