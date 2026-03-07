EPF interest 8.25% for FY 2025-26: Timeline, calculation method and when the amount will reflect in your EPFO account

1 / 5

There is no fixed date for the credit of EPF interest every year. Instead, the process involves multiple steps before the amount is reflected in subscribers’ accounts.

First, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of EPFO decides the interest rate for the financial year. After this decision, the proposal is sent to the Government of India for approval. Once the government formally notifies the rate, EPFO begins transferring the interest into individual EPF accounts.