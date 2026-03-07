EPF interest 8.25% for FY 2025-26: Timeline, calculation method and when the amount will reflect in your EPFO account
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has proposed an 8.25 percent interest rate on EPF deposits for the financial year 2025-26, leaving millions of salaried employees wondering when the interest will appear in their provident fund accounts and how the crediting process works.
How EPF Interest Is Credited
There is no fixed date for the credit of EPF interest every year. Instead, the process involves multiple steps before the amount is reflected in subscribers’ accounts.
First, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of EPFO decides the interest rate for the financial year. After this decision, the proposal is sent to the Government of India for approval. Once the government formally notifies the rate, EPFO begins transferring the interest into individual EPF accounts.
When Will Interest Be Credited?
Based on previous years’ timelines, the interest is typically credited a few months after the rate announcement. For example, the interest for FY 2024-25 received government approval in May 2025 and the crediting process was completed by around July.
If the same pattern continues, the EPF interest for FY 2025-26 could start reflecting in accounts between June and August 2026, though the exact timing will depend on when the government issues the final notification.
How EPF Interest Is Calculated
Under the EPF Scheme rules, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance but credited to the account once the financial year ends.
The calculation follows these principles:
Interest is paid on the closing balance from the previous financial year after adjusting withdrawals.
If money is withdrawn during the year, interest is calculated up to the month preceding the withdrawal.
For fresh contributions made during the year, interest is calculated from the month following the deposit until the end of the financial year.
Why EPF Still Offers Over 8% Returns
Despite fluctuating market conditions, EPFO has maintained returns above 8 percent in recent years due to earnings from government securities, debt instruments, and limited exposure to equities.
With more than 7 crore EPF subscribers in India, the scheme continues to be one of the most important retirement savings tools for salaried employees.
Trending Photos