EPF Interest Rate History: Did You Know When EPFO Offered 12 Per Cent Interest And Its Lowest Ever Rate Since 1952?
EPF Interest Rate History: EPFO is likely to increase the auto-settlement of advance claims (ASAC) limit, raising it five times from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. EPFO has retained the provident fund interest rate (8.25%) for the FY 2024-25. The Employees' Provident Fund was established with the enactment of the Employees' Provident Funds Ordinance on November 15, 1951, which was later replaced by the Employees' Provident Funds Act, 1952. Let's have a quick look on the history of the employees' provident fund interest rates.
EPF Interest Rate For FY 2024-25
The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to retain the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for the financial year 2024-25, ensuring continued stability and returns for over 7.5 crore subscribers.
Historical EPF Interest Rates
The EPF interest rate started at 3% in 1952-53 and steadily increased over the years. By the 1990s, it had reached 12%, offering employees a strong financial safety net for their retirement savings.
EPF Interest Never Below 8% Since 1977-78
Since 1977-78, the EPF interest rate has always been 8% or higher, ensuring consistent returns for employees. This stability has made EPF a trusted and preferred long-term investment for salaried professionals.
Peak Interest Rate of 12% in the 1990s
The highest EPF interest rate of 12.00% was maintained from 1989-90 to 1999-00. In July 2001, it was reduced to 11%, marking the beginning of a gradual decline in rates in subsequent years.
Lowest Interest Rate Of 3% In 1952-53
EPF interest rates saw a steady increase, starting at 3% in 1952-53, reaching 6% in 1972-73, and further rising to 8% in 1977-78, reflecting long-term financial improvements in employee savings.
EPFO To Increase Auto-Settlement Claim Limit
EPFO is likely to raise the Auto-Settlement of Advance Claims (ASAC) limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, significantly enhancing financial accessibility for its members and expediting fund withdrawals during emergencies.
EPF Withdrawals via UPI And ATMs By May 2025
EPFO has announced plans to introduce PF withdrawals via UPI and ATMs by May or June 2025. This move aims to simplify fund access for employees and improve the overall efficiency of the withdrawal process.
EPF Benefits Over Time
The provident fund scheme has provided employees with stable and attractive interest rates for decades. Despite fluctuations, EPF continues to be a secure, government-backed savings option offering long-term financial stability.
