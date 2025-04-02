EPF Interest Rate History: Did You Know When EPFO Offered 12 Per Cent Interest And Its Lowest Ever Rate Since 1952?

photoDetails

EPF Interest Rate History: EPFO is likely to increase the auto-settlement of advance claims (ASAC) limit, raising it five times from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. EPFO has retained the provident fund interest rate (8.25%) for the FY 2024-25. The Employees' Provident Fund was established with the enactment of the Employees' Provident Funds Ordinance on November 15, 1951, which was later replaced by the Employees' Provident Funds Act, 1952. Let's have a quick look on the history of the employees' provident fund interest rates.