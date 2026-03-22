EPF withdrawal via ATM soon: You could lose up to 20% to tax if not careful
EPFO is planning to introduce ATM-based withdrawals, allowing subscribers to access their EPF balance instantly. While this move will improve convenience and reduce processing time, existing withdrawal and tax rules will still apply. Early withdrawals before five years of service may attract TDS and reduce the final payout. Experts advise caution, as easier access could lead to premature withdrawals and lower long-term savings.
EPFO May Soon Allow ATM Withdrawals
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to introduce ATM-based withdrawals, allowing subscribers to access their PF balance instantly without lengthy claim processes. This is part of the broader EPFO 3.0 upgrade aimed at faster and more user-friendly services.
Faster Access, More Flexibility for Users
With this system, users may be able to withdraw a portion of their EPF balance directly through ATMs or UPI, reducing waiting time significantly. Reports suggest up to 50–75 percent of the balance could be accessible, depending on eligibility conditions.
But Withdrawal Rules Still Apply
Despite easier access, EPF withdrawal conditions remain unchanged. Full withdrawal is generally allowed only after retirement or prolonged unemployment, while partial withdrawals are permitted under specific conditions like medical needs, education, or housing.
Tax Rules Can Reduce Your Payout
The biggest catch is taxation. If you withdraw EPF before completing five years of continuous service, the amount becomes taxable. In such cases, TDS is deducted, which can significantly reduce the final payout.
TDS Rules You Should Know
If the withdrawal exceeds Rs 50,000 before five years of service, a 10 percent TDS is applied if PAN is provided. Without PAN, the deduction can go up to 20 percent or more, further lowering the amount you receive.
Tax-Free Only After 5 Years
EPF withdrawals remain tax-free only if you complete at least five years of continuous service. Early withdrawals not only attract TDS but may also be added to your taxable income for the year.
What You Should Do Before Withdrawing
Experts advise avoiding premature withdrawals unless absolutely necessary. Instead, transferring your EPF when switching jobs helps maintain continuity and ensures tax-free withdrawal later. Submitting Form 15G or 15H can also help reduce or avoid TDS if eligible.
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