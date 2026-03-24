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NewsPhotosEPFO 3.0: PF may work like a bank account with ATM, UPI withdrawals and faster claims processing
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EPFO 3.0: PF may work like a bank account with ATM, UPI withdrawals and faster claims processing

EPFO 3.0 could turn PF into a more flexible, bank-like system with instant access and faster services—but users must balance convenience with long-term savings discipline.

Updated:Mar 24, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
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EPFO 3.0: A Major Digital Overhaul

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EPFO 3.0: A Major Digital Overhaul

The government is planning a major upgrade called EPFO 3.0, aimed at transforming the provident fund system into a faster, fully digital platform. The goal is to make services more efficient and accessible for crores of salaried employees.

 

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PF May Start Working Like a Bank Account

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PF May Start Working Like a Bank Account

Under the new system, EPF accounts could function similar to bank accounts, allowing users to access and manage their funds more easily. Officials have indicated that the system will move towards a core banking-style setup.

 

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Instant Withdrawals via ATM and UPI

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Instant Withdrawals via ATM and UPI

One of the biggest changes could be instant withdrawals. Subscribers may soon be able to withdraw PF money through ATMs or UPI, just like regular banking transactions, especially during emergencies.

 

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Faster Claim Settlements

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Faster Claim Settlements

The new system will introduce auto-settlement of claims using Aadhaar-based verification. This means PF withdrawals that earlier took days or weeks could be processed within hours or a few days.

 

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No Need to Visit EPFO Offices

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No Need to Visit EPFO Offices

EPFO 3.0 aims to eliminate the need for physical visits. Most services, including corrections, claims, and tracking, will be handled online with OTP-based verification, making the process hassle-free.

 

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Centralised System for Better Access

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Centralised System for Better Access

The upgrade will introduce a centralised system similar to banking infrastructure. This will allow users to access their PF account from anywhere in the country without location-based restrictions.

 

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Convenience vs Long-Term Savings Risk

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Convenience vs Long-Term Savings Risk

While easier access improves convenience, experts warn it could lead to premature withdrawals. EPF is meant for retirement, and frequent withdrawals may impact long-term financial security.

 

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