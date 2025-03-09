EPFO 3.0 Update: How To Withdraw PF From ATMs? Check Benefits, Features And Key Upgrades

7 / 8

The new system will introduce dedicated PF withdrawal cards, functioning like regular bank ATM cards. This will allow employees to withdraw their EPF savings directly from ATMs, providing immediate access to funds without the need for lengthy approval processes.

Step 1: Go to an EPFO-approved ATM (list to be announced).

Step 2: Use the card linked to your EPFO Universal Account Number (UAN).

Step 3: Input your PIN and choose the withdrawal option.

Step 4: Select the amount you wish to withdraw and confirm.

Step 5: Get your PF withdrawal instantly from the ATM.