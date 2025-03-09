Advertisement
EPFO 3.0 Update: How To Withdraw PF From ATMs? Check Benefits, Features And Key Upgrades
EPFO 3.0 Update: How To Withdraw PF From ATMs? Check Benefits, Features And Key Upgrades

EPFO 3.0 Update: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that EPFO will soon launch EPFO 3.0, introducing new features like ATM withdrawals for subscribers. The government plans to roll out the EPFO 3.0 app by May or June, allowing users to check their PF balance, track transactions, and withdraw funds easily.

 

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
What Is EPFO 3.0?

What Is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is a new digital upgrade designed to make managing PF accounts easier and faster. It focuses on instant transactions and providing banking-like services. With this initiative, EPFO is transforming how 70 million members access their retirement savings, bringing it closer to functioning like a bank. 

EPFO 3.0: Benefits

EPFO 3.0 Features And Benefits

EPFO's digital upgrade will make it easier to handle authorizations, claims, and personal details without relying on employers. By reducing paperwork and delays, it ensures faster processing and quicker access to funds, making PF management smoother and more efficient. 

EPFO 3.0: Features

EPFO 3.0 Features And Benefits

EPFO 3.0 will make withdrawals faster, giving you quick access to your funds when needed. A dedicated mobile app (EPFO 3.0) will let you check balances, track contributions, and raise claims anytime via net banking. With higher interest on deposits and seamless digital management, it enhances financial security, ensuring convenience, better control, and a hassle-free PF experience. 

Faster, Paperless, And Hassle-Free Withdrawals

EPFO 3.0 Features And Benefits

Currently, withdrawing EPFO funds requires visiting offices, submitting physical forms, and waiting in long queues, making the process slow and tedious. With EPFO 3.0, withdrawals will be faster, simpler, and more convenient.

EPFO 3.0: Key Upgrades

EPFO 3.0 Features And Benefits

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted key upgrades to the EPFO platform, including smoother fund transfers, faster claim processing, easy corrections to subscriber details, and the flexibility to withdraw pensions from any bank, making the system more efficient and user-friendly.

 

EPFO 3.0: Enhanced Security And UPI-Enabled Transactions

EPFO 3.0 Features And Benefits

EPFO is collaborating with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable UPI-based fund transfers. EPFO 3.0 also strengthens security with biometric verification, two-factor authentication, and real-time alerts to reduce fraud risks. 

 

EPFO 3.0: How To Withdraw PF From ATMs?

EPFO 3.0 Features And Benefits

The new system will introduce dedicated PF withdrawal cards, functioning like regular bank ATM cards. This will allow employees to withdraw their EPF savings directly from ATMs, providing immediate access to funds without the need for lengthy approval processes.

Step 1: Go to an EPFO-approved ATM (list to be announced). 

Step 2: Use the card linked to your EPFO Universal Account Number (UAN). 

Step 3: Input your PIN and choose the withdrawal option.

Step 4: Select the amount you wish to withdraw and confirm.

Step 5: Get your PF withdrawal instantly from the ATM. 

EPFO 3.0: Modify Your Personal Details Anytime

EPFO 3.0 Features And Benefits

In the past, updating details like name, date of birth, or marital status required employer verification and EPFO approval. With EPFO 3.0, employees can now make these changes directly through the portal, simplifying the process and reducing delays.  (Image Credit: File Photos)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK