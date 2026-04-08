EPFO 3.0 update: How to withdraw pf via atm and upi, check limits and eligibility
EPFO 3.0 aims to simplify PF withdrawals by enabling access through ATMs and UPI, making the process faster and fully digital. Users can withdraw up to 50 percent of their balance, subject to eligibility like active UAN and completed KYC. The reform is designed to reduce paperwork, speed up claim settlements, and provide instant access to funds, transforming PF accounts into a more flexible and user-friendly savings system.
EPFO 3.0: Big Change In How You Access Your PF Money
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to roll out a major upgrade under EPFO 3.0, aimed at making PF withdrawals faster, simpler, and fully digital. The biggest change is that users may soon be able to withdraw their PF money directly through ATMs and UPI, eliminating lengthy processes and paperwork.
Withdraw PF Via ATM And UPI: What’s New
Under the new system, EPFO is planning to introduce ATM-like cards linked directly to PF accounts. This will allow users to withdraw money just like regular bank transactions. Alongside this, UPI-based withdrawals will enable instant transfers directly into bank accounts without visiting EPFO offices.
Withdrawal Limit: How Much You Can Take Out
To protect long-term savings, EPFO is expected to cap withdrawals through ATM and UPI at around 50 percent of the total PF balance. This ensures that a portion of the retirement fund remains untouched for future needs or emergencies.
Eligibility Criteria You Must Meet
Not every EPFO member can instantly use this feature. To qualify, users must:
Have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) Link their mobile number with UAN Complete full KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, bank details, IFSC)
Without these, ATM and UPI withdrawals will not be allowed.
How The Withdrawal Process Will Work
For ATM withdrawals, users will use their EPFO-issued card, enter a PIN or OTP, and withdraw money within limits.
For UPI withdrawals, users can log in via EPFO or a supported app, select withdrawal, authenticate the request, and receive money instantly in their bank account.
Key Benefits For Salaried Employees
The EPFO 3.0 reform brings several advantages:
Instant access to PF funds No need to visit offices or fill lengthy forms Faster claim settlement with auto-processing Higher auto-settlement limit (up to Rs 5 lakh expected) Easy correction of details using Aadhaar OTP
These changes aim to make PF as accessible as a bank account.
Why This Reform Matters
This upgrade is a major step toward digitising India’s retirement system. It will help employees access funds quickly during emergencies while still ensuring savings are preserved for the future.
Overall, EPFO 3.0 is expected to transform PF withdrawals from a slow, paperwork-heavy process into a fast, digital, and user-friendly experience.
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