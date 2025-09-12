Advertisement
EPFO 3.0 -- UPI, ATM Withdrawal Of PF Money; New Services Likely Before Diwali: Reports

EPFO 3.0 Update: Even as approximately 80 million EPFO subscribers are eagerly awaiting reforms in the EPFO, a latest media reports mentioned that EPFO Version 3.0 will most likely be rolled out before Diwali 2025.

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
EPFO Version 3.0 Expected To Rollout Date

EPFO Version 3.0 Expected To Rollout Date

EPFO Version 3.0 will undergo numerous changes with regards to auto-claim settlements, digital corrections, and ATM-based fund withdrawals. 

EPFO Version 3.0 Expected To Rollout Before Diwali 2025

EPFO Version 3.0 Expected To Rollout Before Diwali 2025

Areport in Economic Times has said that a meeting chaired by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled for October second week. During the meeting rollout date of EPFO Version 3.0 will be announced, most likely before Diwali 2025. 

EPFO Version 3.0

EPFO Version 3.0

It may be mentioned that, no official announcement regarding the latest EPFO version has yet been made. EPFO Version 3.0 will undergo numerous changes with regards to auto-claim settlements, digital corrections, and ATM-based fund withdrawals, Mandaviya had told a news agency previously.

EPFO Seamless Process

EPFO Seamless Process

The new version will eliminate the need for complex and lengthy form-filling processes or physical visits for claims and corrections. 

EPFO A/C Update With OTP verification

EPFO A/C Update With OTP verification

Beneficiaries will be able to update their EPFO accounts and mandates using OTP verification and conveniently monitor their pension entitlements or withdraw funds.

Charity-Run Private Hospitals Under ESIC Ambit

Charity-Run Private Hospitals Under ESIC Ambit

Designated charity-run private hospitals will also be brought under ESIC ambit to expand social security coverage. Currently, ESIC provides free treatment to about 18 crore people through 165 hospitals, over 1,500 dispensaries and around 2,000 empanelled hospitals.

Members To Soon Withdraw PF Through UPI And ATM

Members To Soon Withdraw PF Through UPI And ATM

The EPFO plans to launch a ground-breaking new PF withdrawal method via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra had previously told news agency ANI, the ministry has approved NPCI's recommendation, and members may withdraw PF through UPI and ATM by the end of May or June this year. This may also be a good pilot for members of other schemes like the General Provident Fund (GPF) of Govt Employees of the Public Provident Fund (PPF) of Banks.

