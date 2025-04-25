EPFO Account Holders Alert! Manual Verification Not Required For Withdrawal Up To Rs 5 Lakh: Report

4 / 7

According to another source who spoke to Moneycontrol, the ASAC limit was raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh in May 2024, which enhanced ease-of-living for EPFO members. According to Moneycontrol, auto-settlement claims more than doubled from about 9 million in FY24 to around 20 million in FY25.

In April 2020, the auto mode of claim settlement was introduced for advance for illness. The EPFO raised the auto settlement of the advanced claim limit from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh in May 2024.