EPFO Advance Loan For House Repair, Improvement, Alteration: Eligibility, Claim Process Explained
EPFO Advance Loan For House Repair, Improvement, Alteration: Eligibility, Claim Process Explained

Here is the step-by-step process to claim advance money through UMANG App . Also check eligibility, details of the required documents to claim PF advance money.

Updated:Aug 16, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
EPFO Advance Money

EPFO Advance Money

EPFO Subscribers can claim advance money from their EPF Account for the purpose of purchasing a house, constructing a house, or buying a plot of land either from UMANG APP or from EPFO Online portal. 

 

EPFO Advance Money For Repair, Improvement, Alteration

EPFO Advance Money For Repair, Improvement, Alteration

EPF Scheme 1952 also allows the PF Subscribers to withdraw money under EPF Housing Advance Loan For House Repair, Improvement, Alteration. PF members can withdraw funds from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account for the purpose of House Repair, Improvement, Alteration.

 

EPFO Advance Money Claim Eligibility

EPFO Advance Money Claim Eligibility

Who is eligible to claim PF advance? How much money can PF subscriber avail as loan based on their eligibility. What is the process to withdraw the money via UMANG APP. Get all the details below.

EPF Housing Advance Via Umang App

EPF Housing Advance Via Umang App

As per EPFO instructions and guidelines for the housing advances, the PF member can claim the advance money through Form 31. A Declaration Form from Member is all that is required. PF subscriber can claim the money both via EPFO Online portal and also via UMANG APP.

Loan For Addition, Alteration, Improvement in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spouse

Loan For Addition, Alteration, Improvement in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spouse

Amount Admissible/ from share:

For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA

For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost. Whichever is least.

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 5 Years from completion of house

Loan For Addition, Alteration, Improvement, Repair in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spou

Loan For Addition, Alteration, Improvement, Repair in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spou

Amount Admissible/ from share:

12 month’s basic wages and DA OR Employee Share with interest OR Cost Whichever is least

Payment will be made: To Member

Membership/period required: 10 years from withdrawal.

How To Claim PF Advance On UMANG APP

How To Claim PF Advance On UMANG APP

Open UMANG APP on your mobile phone and look for EPFO

Tap on "Raise Claim"

Punch in your UAN Number

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Punch in the OTP

Now punch in the bank account number that is seeded with your UAN

If your UAN has more than one member ID, select the member ID from where you want to withdraw money

Feed your address and other details

Choose Form 31 on claim options

Choose the purpose for which you need the advance money

Feed in the desired advance money

Click on Declaration box and furnish the Aadhaar linked OTP and submit your claim.

