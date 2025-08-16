EPFO Advance Loan For House Repair, Improvement, Alteration: Eligibility, Claim Process Explained
Here is the step-by-step process to claim advance money through UMANG App . Also check eligibility, details of the required documents to claim PF advance money.
EPFO Advance Money
EPFO Subscribers can claim advance money from their EPF Account for the purpose of purchasing a house, constructing a house, or buying a plot of land either from UMANG APP or from EPFO Online portal.
EPFO Advance Money For Repair, Improvement, Alteration
EPF Scheme 1952 also allows the PF Subscribers to withdraw money under EPF Housing Advance Loan For House Repair, Improvement, Alteration. PF members can withdraw funds from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account for the purpose of House Repair, Improvement, Alteration.
EPFO Advance Money Claim Eligibility
Who is eligible to claim PF advance? How much money can PF subscriber avail as loan based on their eligibility. What is the process to withdraw the money via UMANG APP. Get all the details below.
EPF Housing Advance Via Umang App
As per EPFO instructions and guidelines for the housing advances, the PF member can claim the advance money through Form 31. A Declaration Form from Member is all that is required. PF subscriber can claim the money both via EPFO Online portal and also via UMANG APP.
Loan For Addition, Alteration, Improvement in house owned by member/spouse/jointly with spouse
Amount Admissible/ from share:
For purchase of site: 24 month’s basic wages and DA
For purchase of house/flat/construction: 36 month’s basic wages and DA
Total of employee and employer share with interest
Total cost. Whichever is least.
Payment will be made: To Member
Membership/period required: 5 Years from completion of house
Amount Admissible/ from share:
12 month’s basic wages and DA OR Employee Share with interest OR Cost Whichever is least
Payment will be made: To Member
Membership/period required: 10 years from withdrawal.
How To Claim PF Advance On UMANG APP
Open UMANG APP on your mobile phone and look for EPFO
Tap on "Raise Claim"
Punch in your UAN Number
You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Punch in the OTP
Now punch in the bank account number that is seeded with your UAN
If your UAN has more than one member ID, select the member ID from where you want to withdraw money
Feed your address and other details
Choose Form 31 on claim options
Choose the purpose for which you need the advance money
Feed in the desired advance money
Click on Declaration box and furnish the Aadhaar linked OTP and submit your claim.
