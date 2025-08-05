EPFO Auto-Settlement: How Much Money Can You Claim And Time Taken To Process Your PF Money? EXPLAINED

4 / 8

As per the EPFO, these are the different types of EPF advances that members can apply.

1. Members can withdraw a part of their provident fund in case of a medical emergency.

2. EPF members can claim an advance for their own marriage as well as that of their sons, daughters, brothers and sisters.

3. EPF account holders can withdraw up to 50 per cent of their total contribution to the EPF to cover the children's higher education or education costs after class 10.

4. EPF advance could be taken for buying or constructing a house, repaying the home loan, purchasing a site or plot, renovating the house or repairing the house.

5. The EPFO allows withdrawal of 90 percent of the EPF corpus one year before retirement.