EPFO Big Update: PF Members With Rs 5 Lakh Balance May Get Rs 44,000

photoDetails

english

3001235

Provident Fund account holders under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are set to benefit from a strong annual interest credit this year. Based on an expected interest rate of around 8.75 percent, employees with a PF balance of about Rs 5 lakh could receive close to Rs 44,000 as interest, while higher balances may earn even more. The final interest rate will be credited after government approval and will reflect automatically in PF passbooks. Members can easily check their balance and interest details through the UMANG app or the EPFO member portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN).