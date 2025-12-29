Advertisement
NewsPhotosEPFO Big Update: PF Members With Rs 5 Lakh Balance May Get Rs 44,000
EPFO Big Update: PF Members With Rs 5 Lakh Balance May Get Rs 44,000

Provident Fund account holders under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are set to benefit from a strong annual interest credit this year. Based on an expected interest rate of around 8.75 percent, employees with a PF balance of about Rs 5 lakh could receive close to Rs 44,000 as interest, while higher balances may earn even more. The final interest rate will be credited after government approval and will reflect automatically in PF passbooks. Members can easily check their balance and interest details through the UMANG app or the EPFO member portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN).

 

Updated:Dec 29, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
What Is the Latest EPFO Update?

1/7
What Is the Latest EPFO Update?

Employees covered under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may receive a sizeable interest credit this year. Based on the expected annual interest rate, many PF account holders could see tens of thousands of rupees added to their retirement savings.

 

Why Is Rs 44,000 Being Talked About?

2/7
Why Is Rs 44,000 Being Talked About?

The figure of Rs 44,000 is an estimate. If a PF member has an accumulated balance of around Rs 5 lakh, the yearly interest credited could be close to this amount, assuming an interest rate of roughly 8.75 percent.

 

How Much Can Different PF Balances Earn?

3/7
How Much Can Different PF Balances Earn?

The interest amount depends entirely on your total PF balance:

Rs 5 lakh balance → ~Rs 44,000 interest

Rs 6 lakh balance → ~Rs 51,000 interest Higher balances naturally translate into higher interest credits, strengthening long-term retirement savings.

When Is EPF Interest Credited?

4/7
When Is EPF Interest Credited?

Although EPFO declares the interest rate annually, the actual credit happens later, after government approval and account reconciliation. Once credited, the amount reflects automatically in the PF passbook.

How to Check Your PF Balance Online

5/7
How to Check Your PF Balance Online

PF members can easily check their balance using digital platforms:

Log in via the UMANG app

Use the EPFO Member Portal with your UAN

Access your PF passbook online to track contributions and interest

Step-by-Step: Checking PF Balance on UMANG

6/7
Step-by-Step: Checking PF Balance on UMANG

Open the UMANG app

Search and select EPFO services

Tap on View Passbook

Enter your UAN

Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Select your Member ID to view or download the passbook

Why This Matters for Employees

7/7
Why This Matters for Employees

Regular interest credits significantly boost retirement wealth without extra investment. For salaried employees, EPF remains one of the safest, tax-efficient, and most reliable long-term savings tools, especially when interest rates stay attractive.

