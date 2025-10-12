EPFO Board Meeting on October 13: EPFO 3.0 Digital Overhaul, Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme, And Possible Minimum Pension Revision Under EPS-95
The EPFO Board of Trustees will meet on October 13, 2025, after a nine-month gap to discuss key issues including the EPFO 3.0 digital transformation and the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme aimed at creating 3.5 crore jobs over two years. While minimum pension revision under EPS-95 is not officially on the agenda, it may be discussed informally, with reports suggesting a potential increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per month. The meeting is expected to impact millions of EPFO subscribers, focusing on technological upgrades, employment initiatives, and pensioners’ concerns.
EPFO Board Meeting Scheduled for October 13
The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to meet on October 13, 2025, marking its first session in over nine months. The meeting will cover key issues, including the EPFO 3.0 digital transformation and the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, which are crucial for subscribers and pensioners alike.
EPFO 3.0: Digital Overhaul
A major highlight of the meeting is EPFO 3.0, aimed at modernising the organisation’s digital infrastructure. The revamp seeks to make processes like withdrawals, transfers, and claims faster and more user-friendly for millions of EPFO subscribers. Leading IT companies such as Infosys, Wipro, and TCS are involved in the project, which faced delays due to extensive technical testing.
Objective of EPFO 3.0
The EPFO 3.0 initiative focuses on streamlining operations, reducing procedural delays, and enhancing the digital experience for employees. Subscribers can expect simplified services and quicker processing times, making retirement and pension management more efficient.
Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme
Another key agenda item is the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, officially known as the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. Approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2025, it aims to generate over 3.5 crore jobs over a two-year period ending in July 2027, providing a major boost to employment opportunities across India.
Minimum Pension Under EPS-95
Although not officially on the agenda, the revision of the minimum pension under EPS-95 may be discussed informally. The current minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month has been criticised as inadequate to meet basic living expenses, with pensioners and trade unions pushing for an increase.
Possible Pension Revision
Reports indicate that the EPFO board may consider raising the minimum pension to Rs 2,500 per month, the first revision in 11 years. Any changes would require government approval before implementation, but this potential hike has created considerable anticipation among pensioners.
Key Takeaways
The October 13 CBT meeting is expected to impact millions of EPFO subscribers, addressing both technological upgrades and employment initiatives. While the minimum pension revision is unofficial, it remains a critical point of interest for stakeholders, with outcomes closely monitored by pensioners nationwide.
