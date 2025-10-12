EPFO Board Meeting on October 13: EPFO 3.0 Digital Overhaul, Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme, And Possible Minimum Pension Revision Under EPS-95

photoDetails

The EPFO Board of Trustees will meet on October 13, 2025, after a nine-month gap to discuss key issues including the EPFO 3.0 digital transformation and the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme aimed at creating 3.5 crore jobs over two years. While minimum pension revision under EPS-95 is not officially on the agenda, it may be discussed informally, with reports suggesting a potential increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per month. The meeting is expected to impact millions of EPFO subscribers, focusing on technological upgrades, employment initiatives, and pensioners’ concerns.