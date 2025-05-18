EPFO Digital-First Reforms 2025: Easy PF Balance Check, Smooth PF Transfers, Aadhaar-Linked Profile Updates, And Faster Pension Payments

2 / 7

You can now check your PF balance without internet access or even logging into the portal. All you need to do is send an SMS from your registered mobile number in the format: EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899. Make sure your UAN is active and linked with your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details. For those who prefer other languages, simply replace "ENG" with the language code—like "HIN" for Hindi or "TAM" for Tamil. This convenient service is available in 10 regional languages, making it accessible to millions of EPF members across India.