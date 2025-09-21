EPFO Diwali 2025 Update: EPS-95 Minimum Pension Hike Likely — Will It Be Rs 2,500 Or Rs 7,500 For Lakhs Of Retirees?

photoDetails

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) under EPFO is again in focus as hopes rise for a minimum pension hike ahead of Diwali. The current Rs 1,000 monthly pension, unchanged since 2014, faces mounting criticism from pensioners and unions. Early proposals of raising it to Rs 7,500 now seem unrealistic due to the EPS’s actuarial deficit and heavy government funding burden. A more probable revision is to Rs 2,500 per month. The Central Board of Trustees will meet in Bengaluru on October 10–11, where key announcements — including EPFO portal upgrades, seamless transactions and a possible pension hike — are expected to boost subscribers’ benefits.