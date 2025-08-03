EPFO Employer Contribution Unveiled: 7 Must-Know Facts That Could Change Your PF Game

photoDetails

english

2940698

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) mandates companies with 20+ employees to contribute to the Provident Fund (PF) scheme for workers’ retirement benefits. Both employee and employer contribute 12 percent of the employee’s basic salary monthly. While the employee’s full 12 percent goes to their PF account, the employer’s 12 percent is split—8.33 percent towards the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and 3.67 percent into the Provident Fund. This split often makes the employer’s PF contribution appear less than the employee’s. Employees can check these contributions, including the breakdown, in their EPFO member passbook for clarity and tracking.