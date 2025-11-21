EPFO May Raise Wage Ceiling From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000; Senior Govt Official Highlights Urgency Behind The Review
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to increase its wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 per month in the coming months for the mandatory inclusion of employees in the Employees' Provident Fund and the Employees' Pension Scheme, media reports said.
EPFO may consider the matter in December
Reports suggest that the EPFO may raise the ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. The Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO is likely to consider the matter in its next meeting which may take place in December or January. The new EPFO rule may receive final approval during the meeting, media reports said.
Nagaraju says many people earning above Rs 15,000 have no pension
At an industry event in Mumbai, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said that the current structure "is very bad that so many people earning just above Rs 15,000 have no pension cover and end up relying on their children in old age."
Last time in 2014 ceiling was increased to Rs 15,000
The last time the EPF ceiling was revised was in 2014. The ceiling was increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000 per month. This change became effective on September 1, 2014.
EPF and EPS mandate coverage for earnings up to Rs 15,000
Currently, EPF and EPS mandate coverage for employees earning up to Rs 15,000 per month in basic pay. Both the employer and employee contribute 12 percent of the employee’s salary to EPF and EPS every month.
Employees earning above Rs 15,000 per month may opt out
Employees who are earning more than Rs 15,000 per month may choose to opt out of these two EPFO schemes. It is not legally required of the employers to register such employees under EPF and EPS.
Increase in wage ceiling to benefit millions
The Rs 10,000 per month increase in the wage ceiling is expected to make social security benefits mandatory for over 10 million more individuals.
Labour unions have long demanded increase in pay cap
The labour unions have long called for an increase in the pay cap as the monthly salaries of many low or mid-skilled workers in many metro cities are more than Rs 15,000 per month. If the ceiling were raised, these employees would become a part of EPFO, media reports say.
Significant increase in EPF and EPS corpus
Raising the wage threshold would also result in a significant increase in the EPF and EPS corpus, which would boost the pension payout for employees upon retirement, media reports said.
