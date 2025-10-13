EPFO Meeting Today, October 13: Will Minimum Pension Under EPS-95 Be Revised From Rs 1,000?
The crucial meeting of Central Board of Trustees, EPFO is scheduled for today. Among the various agenda of the meeting are -- discussion on PLI, EPFO 3.0. The one thing, which is not yet on EPFO's today's meet agenda is revision on minimum pension hike. However, all eyes are glued to the announcement on the same.
CBT EPFO Meeting Key Agenda
A crucial meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is scheduled for today, October 13, 2025. Among the key agenda of the meeting is -- EPFO 3.0 , Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, and Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme for the subscribers.
Rs 1000 minimum pension under EPS‑95
Although the key discussion on raising the minimum pension from Rs 1000 under EPS‑95 is not on the cards, media reports have said that the issue may be informally introduced and discussed.
Employee Pension Scheme 1995 Revision
Various reports have mentioned that EPFO may contemplate raising minimum pension to Rs 2,500 per month from the existing Rs 1000 per month. If so, this will be the first revision in 11 years.
Employee Pension Scheme 1995
It may be noted that the issue of increasing the minimum pension under EPS‑95 (Employee Pension Scheme 1995) have time and again come up for discussion. In July, Government's response was sought on the following questions by the MPs:
(a) Whether the demand to enhance minimum pension in Employees Pension Scheme (EPS-95) is under consideration of Government for a long time?
(b) If so, by when Government will take a decision, especially in view of mounting pressure from the trade unions and the court judgments?
(c) The constraint in increasing the EPF pension when there are sufficient funds available in the corpus fund and the accumulated unclaimed funds? and
(d) Whether Government would expedite a decision in view of coming festival season?
EPS 1995 Minimum Pension
Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha in June responded that representations have been received from various stakeholders including trade unions and public representatives to increase the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 from existing Rs 1000 per month.
EPS, 1995 Contribution
Karandlaje said, the EPS, 1995 is a “Defined Contribution-Defined Benefit” Social Security Scheme. The corpus of the Employees’ Pension Fund is made up of
(i) contribution by the employer @ 8.33 per cent of wages; and
(ii) contribution from Central Government through budgetary support @ 1.16 per cent of wages up to an amount of Rs.15,000 per month.
All benefits under the scheme are paid out of such accumulations. The fund is valued annually as mandated under paragraph 32 of the EPS, 1995 and as per the valuation of the fund as on 31.03.2019, there is an actuarial deficit.
However, the Government is providing a minimum pension of Rs. 1000 per month to the pensioners under the EPS, 1995 by providing budgetary support, which is in addition to the budgetary support of 1.16 per cent of wages provided annually towards EPS to Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
Categories of pension and withdrawal benefits
The different categories of pension and withdrawal benefits available under EPS are as under:
- Member Pension upon superannuation at 58 years of age. - Early Member Pension from age of 50 years. - Disability Pension on permanent and total disablement during service. - Widow/Widower Pension on death of Member or Pensioner. - Children Pension for 2 children at a time till the age of 25 years on death of the member. - Orphan Pension to 2 orphans at a time till the age of 25 years on death of a member when there is no spouse or on death of spouse. - Disabled Children/Orphan Pension for the entire life of the disabled child/orphan. - Nominee Pension on death of member and paid for life to a person duly nominated by the member in case there is no family as defined under EPS, 1995. - Pension to dependent father/mother upon death of a member provided there is no family or nominee of the member. Withdrawal benefit on exit from service or on superannuation provided member has not rendered service eligible for pension.
EPS-95 Mandatory Scheme
EPS-95, the mandatory scheme entitles the employees working in organized sector to receive benefits of pension after attaining the age of 58 years or premature death.
