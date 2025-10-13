EPFO Meeting Today, October 13: Will Minimum Pension Under EPS-95 Be Revised From Rs 1,000?

4 / 8

It may be noted that the issue of increasing the minimum pension under EPS‑95 (Employee Pension Scheme 1995) have time and again come up for discussion. In July, Government's response was sought on the following questions by the MPs:

(a) Whether the demand to enhance minimum pension in Employees Pension Scheme (EPS-95) is under consideration of Government for a long time?

(b) If so, by when Government will take a decision, especially in view of mounting pressure from the trade unions and the court judgments?

(c) The constraint in increasing the EPF pension when there are sufficient funds available in the corpus fund and the accumulated unclaimed funds? and

(d) Whether Government would expedite a decision in view of coming festival season?