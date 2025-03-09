photoDetails

EPFO New Rules: The EPFO, in its 237th meeting, announced important changes to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. These updates will make it easier for families to file death claims while also increasing insurance payouts and coverage, helping thousands every year. The EDLI scheme under EPFO provides life insurance to employees enrolled in the EPF scheme. It was introduced by the Government of India in 1976 to offer financial protection to employees' families in case of their untimely demise.