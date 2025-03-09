Advertisement
EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance for Free – Know Death Benefits Under EDLI Scheme And EPF's Interest Rate

EPFO New Rules: The EPFO, in its 237th meeting, announced important changes to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. These updates will make it easier for families to file death claims while also increasing insurance payouts and coverage, helping thousands every year. The EDLI scheme under EPFO provides life insurance to employees enrolled in the EPF scheme. It was introduced by the Government of India in 1976 to offer financial protection to employees' families in case of their untimely demise. 

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
PF: A Lifelong Security Net

PF: A Lifelong Security Net

Provident Fund (PF) is essential for salaried employees, serving as both a retirement savings tool and an emergency fund during employment, ensuring financial stability in times of need.  

EPFO Expands Insurance Benefits

EPFO New Rules

EPFO’s revised Employee Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme now covers EPF members who pass away within a year of employment, providing much-needed financial relief to their families.  

Insurance Benefits While Changing Jobs

EPFO New Rules

Employees switching jobs will now continue to receive insurance coverage, even if there’s a gap of up to two months between jobs, ensuring uninterrupted financial protection.

 

Rs 50,000 Coverage for Early Demise

EPFO New Rules

Earlier, families of employees who passed away within a year of employment were ineligible for insurance benefits. The new rule ensures a Rs 50,000 payout to support them in such cases.  

Higher Insurance Payouts for Employees

EPFO New Rules

Under the revised EDLI scheme, employees’ families can now receive insurance coverage between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, significantly improving financial security during unforeseen situations. 

Reduced Penalties on PF Deposit Delays

EPFO New Rules

These changes are expected to positively impact over 1,000 cases of in-service deaths each year, offering enhanced social security benefits to grieving families. EPFO has lowered the penalty on late PF deposits to just 1% per month, providing relief to companies while ensuring timely employee benefits.  

8.25% Interest Rate On EPF For FY 2024-25

EPFO New Rules

For the fiscal year 2024-25, EPFO has announced an 8.25 per cent annual interest rate on EPF savings, ensuring better returns for employees on their accumulated funds. 

EDLI Scheme Benefits

EPFO New Rules

If an EPF member passes away during their job, their nominee or legal heir gets an insurance payout. This amount ranges from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹7 lakh, based on their last 12 months’ average salary. Employees don’t need to pay for this benefit—the employer contributes 0.5% of the basic monthly salary to the EDLI scheme. 

 

 

