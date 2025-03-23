EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance For Free; Rs 50,000 Payout In THIS Scenario; Check Interest Rate On EPF Savings
EPFO New Rule Update: In its 237th meeting, EPFO introduced significant changes to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. These revisions aim to streamline the death claim process and enhance insurance benefits, offering crucial support to thousands of families annually.
Adding further, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation has relaxed the requirement of mandatory uploading of the image of cheque leaf, and attested bank passbook for certain eligible cases. The EDLI scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 1976, provides life insurance to employees enrolled in the EPF scheme, ensuring financial support for their families in case of an untimely demise.
PF: A Financial Safety Net
Provident Fund (PF) is a crucial savings tool for salaried employees, ensuring financial security during retirement and emergencies. It helps employees accumulate wealth over time while providing a backup fund for unexpected situations during their careers.
EDLI Scheme: Insurance Benefits
EPFO has updated the Employee Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme to offer insurance benefits to EPF members who pass away within a year of employment, ensuring their families receive financial support during difficult times.
EDLI Scheme: Uninterrupted Protection During Job Switch
Employees changing jobs will continue to receive insurance coverage under the EDLI scheme, even if there’s a gap of up to two months between jobs. This ensures continuous financial protection for employees and their dependents.
Rs 50,000 Payout for Early Demise
Earlier, families of employees who passed away within a year of joining were ineligible for insurance benefits. The revised rule now guarantees a Rs 50,000 payout, offering crucial financial assistance to families in such unfortunate circumstances.
Enhanced Insurance Coverage
Under the updated EDLI scheme, the insurance payout for employees' families now ranges between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, strengthening financial security and providing greater monetary relief during unexpected events.
Support For In-Service Death Cases
The EDLI scheme revisions will benefit over 1,000 families annually by ensuring financial assistance in cases of in-service deaths. These changes enhance social security, helping grieving families cope with sudden financial hardships.
Lower Penalty On Late PF Deposits
EPFO has reduced the penalty on late Provident Fund (PF) deposits to just 1 per cent per month. This decision eases financial pressure on companies while ensuring timely contributions for employees' retirement savings and benefits.
Higher EPF Interest Rate
For the financial year 2024-25, EPFO has set the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) interest rate at 8.25 per cent annually. This ensures better returns on employees' savings, helping them grow their retirement corpus effectively.
