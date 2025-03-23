EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance For Free; Rs 50,000 Payout In THIS Scenario; Check Interest Rate On EPF Savings

photoDetails

EPFO New Rule Update: In its 237th meeting, EPFO introduced significant changes to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. These revisions aim to streamline the death claim process and enhance insurance benefits, offering crucial support to thousands of families annually.

Adding further, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation has relaxed the requirement of mandatory uploading of the image of cheque leaf, and attested bank passbook for certain eligible cases. The EDLI scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 1976, provides life insurance to employees enrolled in the EPF scheme, ensuring financial support for their families in case of an untimely demise.