Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2882430https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/epfo-pension-withdrawal-rules-eligibility-worried-about-losing-your-pension-epfo-updates-pf-withdrawal-rules-2882430
NewsPhotosWorried About Losing Your Pension? EPFO Updates PF Withdrawal Rules — Know How Much You Can Take Out and When
photoDetails

Worried About Losing Your Pension? EPFO Updates PF Withdrawal Rules — Know How Much You Can Take Out and When

EPFO Pension Withdrawal Rules: To withdraw your pension contribution smoothly, taxpayers must have the following documents—address proof, bank statement, two revenue stamps, and a valid ID. Notably, online claims take about 3–4 days to process, while offline requests may take 10–20 days.  

Updated:Apr 06, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

PF Is More Than Just Savings

1/9
PF Is More Than Just Savings

Every month, a part of your salary quietly goes into your PF account. You might not notice it now, but in tough times, this small deduction becomes your biggest support system.   

Follow Us

EPFO Withdrawal Guide

2/9
EPFO Pension withdrawal rules

From how much you can withdraw to when you're allowed to do it—every PF rule is made by EPFO. Staying informed ensures you don’t lose out on money or pension later. 

 

Follow Us

EPFO Pension Rules: Contribute for 10 Years?

3/9
EPFO Pension withdrawal rules

If you’ve been contributing to your PF account for 10 continuous years, you become eligible for a pension. But remember—not withdrawing your EPS fund is key to unlocking that monthly income.  

Follow Us

EPFO Pension Rules: Don’t Withdraw Full PF

4/9
EPFO Pension withdrawal rules

Many taxpayers withdraw their full PF after leaving a job, but that decision can backfire. Doing so could disqualify you from receiving a pension later. Keep your EPS fund intact if you want stability later in life. 

Follow Us

EPFO Pension Rules: Eligibility

5/9
EPFO Pension withdrawal rules

As per EPFO’s prescribed rules, an employee who contributes continuously to their PF account for 10 years becomes eligible to claim a pension after the age of 50—provided they have not withdrawn their EPS fund.   

Follow Us

PF Withdrawal Rules: Lost Your Job?

6/9
EPFO Pension withdrawal rules

If you’re unemployed for over a month, EPFO allows you to withdraw up to 75 per cent of your PF balance. It’s your right, and it helps you manage expenses during uncertain times. 

Follow Us

PF Withdrawal Rules: Company Closed for 6 Months?

7/9
EPFO Pension withdrawal rules

If your workplace shuts down for six months or more, you’re allowed to withdraw the full PF amount. Just know that when operations resume, you’ll have to return it in 36 installments.  

Follow Us

PF Withdrawal Rules: Laid Off or Emergency Shutdown?

8/9
EPFO Pension withdrawal rules

If you're suddenly laid off or your company closes for over 15 days due to any emergency, EPFO lets you withdraw up to 100% of your PF.   

Follow Us

EPF Withdrawal Rules After Retirement

9/9
EPFO Pension withdrawal rules

After retirement, you can either withdraw the full PF amount in one go or opt for a monthly pension. Choose wisely—one gives you instant funds, other ensures monthly income for life. 

 

Follow Us
EPFOEPFO Pension Withdrawal RulesPFEPFO Pension EligibilityEPF Withdrawal Rules After Retirement
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya To Anil Kumble: Best Bowling Figures For A Captain In IPL History - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
8 Best Car Movies
8 Best Car Movies Every Car Enthusiast Must-Watch
camera icon8
title
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Tariff: What Are Social Security Benefits During Retirement In US? Check Eligibility And Payment Schedule For April 2025
camera icon7
title
Healthy eating
Healthy But Yum: 7 Guilt-Free Recipes You’ll Love
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's First Private Railway Station With Airport-Style Amenities...Not Located In New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK