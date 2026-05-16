EPFO plans auto-settlement for final PF withdrawals: How it will benefit 7 crore members
EPFO plans to introduce auto-settlement for final PF withdrawals, making claim processing faster and simpler for over 7 crore members. Currently, only advance claims up to Rs 5 lakh are auto-settled. The new system will also simplify PF transfers during job changes without forms. This digital reform aims to reduce delays, paperwork, and manual checks, giving employees quicker access to their retirement savings.
EPFO Plans Auto-Settlement for Final PF Withdrawals
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to introduce auto-settlement for final provident fund (PF) withdrawals. This means retiring employees and those leaving jobs may soon get their PF money automatically credited to their bank accounts without long manual verification delays. EPFO has more than 7 crore members across India.
Current Auto-Settlement Works Only for Advance Claim
At present, only partial or advance PF withdrawal claims of up to Rs 5 lakh are eligible for auto-settlement. These claims are usually processed within three days from the date of filing. EPFO has already managed to settle around 70 percent of such advance claims within 72 hours.
Current Auto-Settlement Limit=Rs 5 lakh
Final Withdrawals Will Now Be Faster
Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi confirmed the plan at an ASSOCHAM seminar. He said EPFO is now moving beyond advance withdrawals and will start auto-settlement for final PF withdrawals as well.
He said, “Now we are going in for auto-settlement of final withdrawals.” This is expected to reduce paperwork, delays, and claim rejections.
No More Forms for PF Transfer During Job Switch
EPFO is also simplifying PF account transfers when employees change jobs. Instead of filing Form 13 or other transfer requests, the system will try to automatically move the old PF balance to the latest member account.
Krishnamurthi said, “You don’t have to file a form anymore. We try to auto-migrate your accounts to your latest member account.”
Fully Digital and Paperless Process
The main goal is to make PF services faster, transparent, and paperless. Members who have completed KYC, salary linking, and employer approvals may no longer need repeated logins, document uploads, or follow-ups for final settlements.
The system is being designed to reduce manual intervention, backend delays, and human errors while improving user experience through the UAN portal and mobile app.
Linked to New Labour Code Changes
The four labour codes were notified by the government on May 8, 2026. EPFO said the next set of notifications related specifically to provident fund rules will be issued soon.
Under the new legal framework, the EPF Scheme 1952, Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976, and Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 will also be re-notified with updated provisions and simplified withdrawal rules.
Big Relief for Salaried Employees
This reform will be especially useful for people retiring, switching jobs, or facing emergencies where quick access to PF money is important. Faster final settlements mean less waiting, fewer employer-related delays, and quicker access to retirement savings.
For over 7 crore EPFO subscribers, even small improvements in claim processing can make a major difference. This move is part of the broader EPFO 3.0 digital reform aimed at making PF services easier and more user-friendly.
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