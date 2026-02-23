EPFO’s higher pension restoration: Will it automatically extend to all EPFO members? Who will benefit, who won't? Explained
EPFO is restoring the earlier option, allowing some EPF employees to link pension contributions to their full salary instead of the wage ceiling. Who tends to benefit from the higher pension restoration and who doesn't? Explained
EPFO higher pension restoration
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reinstated the earlier option of linking Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) contributions to the full basic salary, as per media reports. Subscribers who had previously opted for higher pension contributions would be relieved by this new move.
What is linking of EPS contributions to basic salary?
According media reports, the recent move from the government restores the previous option of contributing towards a pension based on the actual basic salary and DA. This is a restoration of the previous provision and not a new benefit, said reports.
EPFO higher pension restoration for whom?
The changes would apply to only those employees who had already exercised the higher pension option before the 2014 amendment. It does not cover all EPFO subscribers. The option reportedly is based on the willingness of the employer to contribute a higher amount. Employees cannot unilaterally choose for higher pension contributions without the employer’s approval.
Will it automatically extend to all EPFO members?
The restoration of earlier pension rules will benefit only those EPFO members who had earlier chosen for higher contributions. For most private sector employees where PF contributions are limited to the current pensionable salary of Rs 15,000, pension payouts would remain minimal.
EPFO capped pensionable salary in 2014
The decision of EPFO follows the confusion that existed after the provident fund body capped pensionable salary in September 2014, media reports siad. On September 1, 2014, EPFO fixed the minimum monthly pension at Rs 1,000. It also capped the pensionable salary at Rs 15,000 per month.
EPFO higher pension: Basic salary
The Rs 15,000 salary includes basic salary and DA. New employees joining EPFO with basic salaries plus DA above Rs 15,000 were not allowed to opt for pension calculation. This capping greatly reduced potential pension benefits for EPFO subscribers whose basic salary and DA were above Rs 15,000.
EPFO higher pension benefits
EPS benefits are available only to EPFO subscribers who joined their service before September 1, 2014. However, EPS facility is provided mandatorily to those employees whose basic salary and DA are up to Rs 15,000.
Higher EPS pension option before 2014
Before the September 2014 capping of Rs 15,000, employees could choose to contribute towards pension based on their actual basic salary and DA instead of the wage ceiling. PSU employees commonly exercised the higher EPS pension option as they chose to make more contributions. However, the option for higher contribution was effectively discontinued after the pensionable salary was capped in September 2014.
