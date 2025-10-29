Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2977478https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/epfo-wage-ceiling-likely-to-be-hiked-from-rs-15k-to-rs-25k-per-month-reports-2977478
NewsPhotosEPFO Wage Ceiling Likely To Be Hiked From Rs 15K To Rs 25K Per Month? Reports
photoDetails

EPFO Wage Ceiling Likely To Be Hiked From Rs 15K To Rs 25K Per Month? Reports

As per news reports, the CBT meeting, scheduled soon, might deliberate on hiking the wage cap from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month.

Updated:Oct 29, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

EPFO Wage Ceiling

1/7
EPFO Wage Ceiling

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to increase its wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 per month in the coming months for the mandatory inclusion of employees in the Employees' Provident Fund and the Employees' Pension Scheme, news website Moneycontrol has reported.

Follow Us

EPFO Wage Ceiling

2/7
EPFO Wage Ceiling

Currently, EPF and EPS mandate coverage for employees earning up to Rs 15,000 per month in basic pay. Both the employer and employee contribute 12 percent of the employee’s salary to EPF and EPS every month. Employees who are earning more than Rs 15,000 per month may choose to opt out of these two EPFO schemes. It is not legally required of the employers to register such employees under EPF and EPS.

Follow Us

EPFO Wage Ceiling: CBT Meeting

3/7
EPFO Wage Ceiling: CBT Meeting

The Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO is likely to consider the matter in its next meeting which may take place in December or January. The new EPFO rule may receive final approval during the meeting, the report said.

Follow Us

EPFO Wage Ceiling Hike

4/7
EPFO Wage Ceiling Hike

"As per an internal assessment of the labour ministry, the Rs 10,000 per month increase in the wage ceiling would make social security benefits mandatory for over 10 million more individuals," an official told Moneycontrol.

Follow Us

EPFO Wage Cap

5/7
EPFO Wage Cap

The labour unions have long called for an increase in the pay cap as the monthly salaries of many low or mid-skilled workers in many metro cities are more than Rs 15,000 per month. If the ceiling were raised, these employees would become a part of EPFO, the official informed Moneycontrol.

Follow Us

EPFO Wage Threshold

6/7
EPFO Wage Threshold

According to officials, raising the wage threshold would also result in a significant increase in the EPF and EPS corpus, which would boost the pension payout for employees upon retirement.

Follow Us

Raising EPF Wage Cap From Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

7/7
Raising EPF Wage Cap From Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

According to experts, raising the EPF wage cap from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month is a step in the right direction toward increasing social security coverage and bringing the threshold into line with current income levels.

Follow Us
EPFOEPFCBT
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Players To Score Most Runs At ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Ahead Of Semi-Final: Smriti Mandhana On Top, Pratika Rawal At 2nd, Alyssa Healy At...
camera icon7
title
Income tax return
How To Get Income Tax Refund If Old Bank Account Is Closed — Easy Online Reissue Process
camera icon7
title
Latest Malayalam releases
Kantara: Chapter 1 To Idli Kadai - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And JioHotstar
camera icon6
title
Chhath Puja 2025
Chhath Puja 2025: Politicians And Celebrities Akshara Singh, Manisha Rani Take Holy Dip And Pray To Sun God For Blessings - In Pics
camera icon10
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Will Pay Panel Be Set Up Next Week Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections? Key Points Central Govt Employees Should Know