EPFO Wage Ceiling Likely To Be Hiked From Rs 15K To Rs 25K Per Month? Reports

Currently, EPF and EPS mandate coverage for employees earning up to Rs 15,000 per month in basic pay. Both the employer and employee contribute 12 percent of the employee’s salary to EPF and EPS every month. Employees who are earning more than Rs 15,000 per month may choose to opt out of these two EPFO schemes. It is not legally required of the employers to register such employees under EPF and EPS.