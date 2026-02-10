EPFO wage ceiling revision ahead: PF salary limit of Rs 15,000, ESIC cap of Rs 21,000 under Govt review
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is preparing to take a decision on raising EPFO and ESIC wage ceilings, fixing a national floor wage, and increasing the minimum pension under EPS 1995. Speaking at a labour conference in Puri, Odisha, he said these issues have been discussed in recent meetings with the Centre and will be reviewed soon keeping workers’ interests in mind.
EPFO Wage Ceiling Hike 2026: What Is Being Discussed?
The central government is reviewing a proposal to increase the wage ceiling for EPFO and ESIC coverage, a move that could bring millions of additional workers under India’s social-security framework. The Ministry of Labour and Employment is currently examining the proposal, but no final decision has been announced yet.
The discussion is part of broader labour-policy reforms that also include minimum pension revision and national floor wage changes.
Current EPFO and ESIC Salary Limits
At present, the EPFO wage ceiling is Rs 15,000 per month, which determines mandatory provident fund contributions for eligible employees. This limit was last revised in 2014.
Meanwhile, the ESIC wage ceiling stands at Rs 21,000 per month, defining eligibility for health-insurance coverage under the scheme.
Because these limits have remained unchanged for years, many workers earning slightly higher salaries are currently excluded from mandatory social-security benefits.
Proposed EPFO Wage Ceiling Increase
Reports suggest the government is considering raising the EPFO wage ceiling to around Rs 25,000 per month, though some discussions mention a possible range of Rs 25,000–Rs 30,000.
If implemented, the change could expand provident-fund coverage to more salaried employees, especially in the private sector and mid-income categories.
Possible Changes in ESIC Coverage
Alongside EPFO reforms, the government is also evaluating an increase in the ESIC salary limit, which currently stands at Rs 21,000.
A higher ESIC ceiling would allow more workers to access medical insurance benefits under the scheme, strengthening India’s social-security coverage.
Why the Government Is Considering a Revision
The EPFO wage ceiling has remained unchanged for over a decade, despite inflation, salary growth, and expansion of the organised workforce.
Raising the ceiling would:
Expand social-security coverage
Increase retirement savings through PF contributions
Strengthen pension funding over time
Experts say such a revision could significantly improve financial protection for private-sector employees.
Supreme Court and Policy Push
In early 2026, the Supreme Court asked the government to review the EPF wage ceiling within a few months, adding urgency to the policy discussion.
Labour unions have also demanded revision of EPF, ESIC, and pension limits, arguing that existing thresholds no longer reflect current wage levels.
What It Means for Employees
If the wage ceiling is increased:
More employees will come under mandatory PF contributions
Employer contributions may rise
Retirement savings could increase
Some workers may see lower take-home salary but higher long-term savings
However, until the government announces an official decision, the EPFO wage ceiling remains Rs 15,000 and ESIC remains Rs 21,000.
Trending Photos