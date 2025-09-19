Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2961777https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/eps-95-minimum-pension-likely-to-rise-from-rs-1500-to-rs-2500-epfo-board-to-decide-at-october-10-11-bengaluru-meeting-ahead-of-diwali-2961777
NewsPhotosEPS-95 Minimum Pension Likely To Rise From Rs 1,500 To Rs 2,500: EPFO Board To Decide At October 10–11 Bengaluru Meeting Ahead Of Diwali
photoDetails

EPS-95 Minimum Pension Likely To Rise From Rs 1,500 To Rs 2,500: EPFO Board To Decide At October 10–11 Bengaluru Meeting Ahead Of Diwali

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may announce a long-awaited hike in the minimum pension under EPS-1995 during its upcoming Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting in Bengaluru on October 10–11, chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Pensioners are expecting a possible increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per month as a “Diwali gift.”

 

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Fresh Buzz Around Minimum Pension Hike

1/7
Fresh Buzz Around Minimum Pension Hike

Hopes of a hike in the minimum pension under the EPS-95 scheme are once again doing the rounds. Pensioners are anticipating a possible “Diwali gift” from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), as a crucial meeting is scheduled for October.

 

Follow Us

Key Meeting Scheduled in October

2/7
Key Meeting Scheduled in October

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPFO is reportedly set to meet between October 10 and October 11 in Bengaluru. The meeting will be chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and is expected to bring important decisions for pensioners and EPF account holders.

 

Follow Us

Focus on Boosting Benefits and Consumption

3/7
Focus on Boosting Benefits and Consumption

Several benefits for EPF account holders may be announced to enhance household income ahead of Diwali. This would likely stimulate household consumption during the festive season.

 

Follow Us

Comprehensive Upgrade of EPFO

4/7
Comprehensive Upgrade of EPFO

This will be the first meeting in seven months, and one of the key agendas is a complete revamp of the EPFO portal to provide seamless transactions for both EPF and EPS accounts. Major IT firms like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro have been shortlisted for the upgrade under EPFO 3.0.

 

Follow Us

New Tech Features Expected

5/7
New Tech Features Expected

Under the planned upgrade, financial transactions such as partial withdrawals through ATMs or UPI may become possible for EPFO members. This marks a significant shift toward digital access and convenience.

 

Follow Us

Minimum Pension Hike Proposal

6/7
Minimum Pension Hike Proposal

A major announcement under discussion is the hike in minimum pension under EPS-1995. Reports suggest that the pension may increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per month — a long-standing demand of trade unions due to rising living costs. Earlier, a High-Level Monitoring Committee had proposed Rs 2,000, but the Finance Ministry did not approve it.

 

Follow Us

Background of EPS-1995

7/7
Background of EPS-1995

Under the Narendra Modi government, the first minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month was implemented on September 1, 2014. EPS-1995 is a Contribution-Defined Benefit Social Security Scheme. Its corpus is built from (i) 8.33 percent of wages contributed by employers, and (ii) 1.16 percent of wages contributed by the Central Government (budgetary support), up to a wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month.

Follow Us
EPS-95 HikeEPS-95Pension hike
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns Net Worth 2025: How Much WWE’s ‘Tribal Chief’ Earns? Check WWE Salary, Brand Endorsements, Cars And More
camera icon9
title
10 Theatrical Releases This Week
Top 9 Big Screen Releases You Can't Miss This Weekend - From Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi To Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3
camera icon10
title
10 Smallest Countries in the World
Top 10 Smallest Countries In The World: Many Are Smaller Than Indian Towns, Villages
camera icon9
title
Ramayana
Excited For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? 9 Real-Life Locations From The Epic You Can Visit Before The Film’s Release
camera icon11
title
IPL Auction Best Buys Ever
10 Most Legendary IPL Auction Steals Ever By MI,DC, PBKS, RCB, KKR: Hardik 10 Lakh, Bumrah 1.2 Cr, Check Full list