EPS-95 Pension: Employees contributing on actual wages get major relief
The Karnataka High Court has ruled that employees who were contributing to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) on their actual salaries cannot be denied higher pension benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)-95 if they were members of the scheme as of September 1, 2014. The judgment could provide relief to many pensioners and employees seeking higher pension benefits from the EPFO.
Who Is Eligible for Higher EPS Pension?
The court clarified that employees who were already members of EPS before September 1, 2014, and continued contributing to EPF based on their real or higher wages, may qualify for higher pension benefits.
This means employees whose PF contributions were calculated on salaries above the statutory wage ceiling may still be eligible for enhanced pension payouts under EPS-95.
Why September 1, 2014 Matters
September 1, 2014, is considered a key cut-off date because the government amended EPS rules from that date. The amendment introduced new conditions for employees opting for higher pension based on actual salary instead of the wage ceiling.
Following the amendment, confusion emerged over who could claim higher pension benefits and whether employees who had contributed on higher salaries before the cut-off date remained eligible.
Court Says EPFO Cannot Arbitrarily Reject Claims
The High Court observed that if employees and employers had jointly contributed towards EPF on actual wages, EPFO cannot later deny higher pension benefits merely on technical grounds.
The ruling stressed that genuine contributors who fulfilled the contribution conditions should not be unfairly excluded from pension benefits under EPS-95.
What Is Higher Pension Under EPS-95?
Under EPS-95, pension is generally calculated using a salary ceiling fixed by EPFO rules. However, some employees opted to contribute on their actual salaries instead of the capped wage limit.
Employees seeking higher pension essentially want their retirement pension to be calculated on their real salary rather than the lower statutory ceiling, which can significantly increase monthly pension payouts after retirement.
Supreme Court Judgment Triggered Fresh Claims
The issue gained national attention after the Supreme Court’s 2022 judgment allowed eligible employees to apply for higher pension under EPS-95 subject to certain conditions.
Since then, lakhs of employees and pensioners have been trying to submit applications, transfer EPF amounts, and resolve disputes with EPFO regarding eligibility and documentation.
Several cases are still pending before courts and EPFO authorities over interpretation of pension rules and contribution requirements.
Relief for Employees Contributing Above Wage Ceiling
The latest High Court ruling may particularly help employees whose companies had regularly deposited EPF contributions on salaries higher than the prescribed ceiling.
Legal experts believe the judgment strengthens the argument that actual salary contributions should be recognised while calculating pension benefits, especially for employees who remained EPS members before the 2014 amendment.
What Employees Should Do Next
Employees seeking higher EPS pension should:
Check whether they were EPS members before September 1, 2014 Verify if EPF contributions were made on actual salary Review joint option forms submitted with employers Keep salary and EPF contribution records ready
Experts advise eligible employees and pensioners to closely track EPFO notifications and legal developments, as the higher pension issue continues to evolve through court rulings and administrative clarifications.
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