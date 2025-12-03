EPS-95 Pension Hike From Rs 1,000 To Rs Rs 7,500: Will Govt Increase Minimum Pension? Labour Ministry Responds In Lok Sabha

6 / 6

The different categories of pension and withdrawal benefits available under EPS are as under:

- Member Pension upon superannuation at 58 years of age. - Early Member Pension from age of 50 years. - Disability Pension on permanent and total disablement during service. - Widow/Widower Pension on death of Member or Pensioner. - Children Pension for 2 children at a time till the age of 25 years on death of the member. - Orphan Pension to 2 orphans at a time till the age of 25 years on death of a member when there is no spouse or on death of spouse. - Disabled Children/Orphan Pension for the entire life of the disabled child/orphan. - Nominee Pension on death of member and paid for life to a person duly nominated by the member in case there is no family as defined under EPS, 1995. - Pension to dependent father/mother upon death of a member provided there is no family or nominee of the member. Withdrawal benefit on exit from service or on superannuation provided member has not rendered service eligible for pension.