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NewsPhotosEPS-95 pension may rise 7.5 times: Minimum monthly pension could go up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500
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EPS-95 pension may rise 7.5 times: Minimum monthly pension could go up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500

The government may soon raise the minimum EPS-95 pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500, bringing major relief to lakhs of pensioners across the country. This would significantly improve financial security for retired workers who depend on monthly pension payments. India Today reported, citing sources, that the proposal is under active review and a final decision may be announced soon.

 

Updated:May 02, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
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Big Relief for EPS-95 Pensioners

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Big Relief for EPS-95 Pensioners

The government is considering a major increase in the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95). At present, the minimum monthly pension is Rs 1,000, but sources say it may be raised to Rs 7,500. This would mean a 7.5 times jump and could bring major relief to lakhs of retired workers. Labour unions have been demanding this hike for years, saying Rs 1,000 is too low in today’s time.

 

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Parliamentary Panel Also Supported the Demand

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Parliamentary Panel Also Supported the Demand

The demand for a pension hike is not new. A parliamentary committee has also recommended increasing the minimum pension amount. Rising living costs, medical expenses, and inflation have made it difficult for pensioners to survive on the current amount. Because of this, pressure on the government has been increasing to take a final decision soon.

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Final Decision Expected Soon

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Final Decision Expected Soon

Sources say the government is actively reviewing the proposal and a final decision may come shortly. If approved, this will benefit a large number of EPS-95 pensioners across India, especially those from low-income backgrounds who depend mainly on this pension for daily expenses.  

 

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ATM Withdrawals for PF Money May Start Soon

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ATM Withdrawals for PF Money May Start Soon

Another major update is that EPFO may soon allow members to withdraw PF money directly through ATMs. This would make the withdrawal process much faster and easier. Right now, members usually have to wait for claim approvals and bank processing. With ATM access, people may get instant access to their money like normal bank withdrawals.

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Faster and Simpler Access to Funds

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Faster and Simpler Access to Funds

This ATM withdrawal facility is being seen as a big step toward improving convenience for EPFO members. It will reduce delays and paperwork, especially during emergencies when quick access to funds is important. The move is part of broader EPFO reforms to make services more digital and user-friendly. 

 

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Interest Credit and Claim Settlement Also Improving

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Interest Credit and Claim Settlement Also Improving

Along with pension and ATM updates, EPFO is also working on faster claim settlements and timely interest credit to members’ accounts. These reforms are aimed at improving trust and making the system smoother for employees and pensioners across the country. 

 

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What Pensioners Should Watch Now

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What Pensioners Should Watch Now

For now, pensioners and EPFO subscribers should wait for the official government announcement. While the proposal to raise pension to Rs 7,500 has not been approved yet, it is under serious discussion. If both the pension hike and ATM withdrawal facility are implemented, it could become one of the biggest EPFO relief measures in recent years. 

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EPS-95 Pension HikeEPFO minimum pension increaseRs 7500 EPS pensionEPS-95 pension latest update
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