EPS-95 pension may rise 7.5 times: Minimum monthly pension could go up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500

1 / 7

The government is considering a major increase in the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95). At present, the minimum monthly pension is Rs 1,000, but sources say it may be raised to Rs 7,500. This would mean a 7.5 times jump and could bring major relief to lakhs of retired workers. Labour unions have been demanding this hike for years, saying Rs 1,000 is too low in today’s time.