Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2982905https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/eps-95-update-epfo-may-raise-salary-cap-from-rs-15000-to-rs-25000-benefiting-over-6-5-crore-employees-and-increasing-monthly-pension-contributions-by-66-2982905
NewsPhotosEPS-95 Update: EPFO May Raise Salary Cap From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000, Benefiting Over 6.5 Crore Employees And Increasing Monthly Pension Contributions By 66%
photoDetails

EPS-95 Update: EPFO May Raise Salary Cap From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000, Benefiting Over 6.5 Crore Employees And Increasing Monthly Pension Contributions By 66%

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning a major reform to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS-95) by proposing to raise the salary cap for pension calculation from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. This move, part of the upcoming EPFO 3.0 overhaul, aims to boost pension savings and improve retirement benefits for over 6.5 crore salaried employees. If implemented, the employer’s EPS contribution will increase from Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,083 per month, enhancing long-term pension payouts. The proposal, currently under review by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is expected to make India’s social security system more robust, equitable, and aligned with today’s wage structure.

 

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Follow Us

EPS 2025 Update: Major Change on the Horizon

1/7
EPS 2025 Update: Major Change on the Horizon

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering a significant update to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS-95). As per ongoing discussions between the EPFO and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the salary limit for pension calculation may rise from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. If approved, this will mark the biggest revision in EPS rules in nearly a decade.

 

Follow Us

Current Rule: Rs 15,000 Salary Cap for EPS Contribution

2/7
Current Rule: Rs 15,000 Salary Cap for EPS Contribution

At present, only Rs 15,000 of an employee’s basic salary is considered for EPS contribution, even if the actual salary is higher. Employers contribute 8.33 percent of this amount to the EPS fund, which equals Rs 1,250 per month. This cap has limited pension growth for millions of EPF subscribers across the country.

 

Follow Us

Proposed Hike: Rs 25,000 Limit to Boost Pension Savings

3/7
Proposed Hike: Rs 25,000 Limit to Boost Pension Savings

Under the new proposal, the EPS salary ceiling would increase to Rs 25,000, allowing a higher pension contribution of Rs 2,083 per month (8.33 percent of Rs 25,000). This represents a 66 percent jump in contribution and could significantly raise monthly pension payouts for employees in the long term.

 

Follow Us

Who Will Benefit From This Update

4/7
Who Will Benefit From This Update

More than 6.5 crore EPFO subscribers are expected to benefit from this proposal. The change would primarily impact private-sector employees, small-scale industry workers, and future EPS-95 pensioners who currently receive limited benefits due to the low salary threshold.

 

Follow Us

Part of EPFO 3.0 Social Security Overhaul

5/7
Part of EPFO 3.0 Social Security Overhaul

This move is expected to be part of the upcoming “EPFO 3.0” reform, aimed at modernising the employees’ social security framework. The government’s goal is to make pension systems more equitable, digital-friendly, and sustainable for India’s expanding workforce.

 

Follow Us

Status: Awaiting Final Approval

6/7
Status: Awaiting Final Approval

Although the proposal has not yet been officially implemented, discussions are progressing at the policy level. Once approved, the notification will be issued by the Ministry of Labour, and EPFO will update its contribution guidelines accordingly.

 

Follow Us

Why the EPS Limit Hike Matters

7/7
Why the EPS Limit Hike Matters

The proposed change could strengthen the financial safety net for millions of workers and retirees. It not only boosts pension savings but also enhances retirement security in the private sector — a step towards ensuring that India’s workforce benefits from rising wages and improved social protection.

Follow Us
EPS95EPFOEPS Pension HikeEPS-95 Salary Cap
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Delhi Bomb Blast
In Pics: Smoke, Sirens And Shock – The Delhi Bomb Blast That Stunned City
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
5 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
IAS success story
Meet IAS Officer Sanskriti Trivedy: 6 Attempts, AIR 17, Hailing From Bihar; Know Her Story To Success
camera icon7
title
Home remedies for cold and cough
Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough With The Changing Weather
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
5 IPL Stars Who Scored Big But Never Lifted Trophy: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle And... Check