EPS-95 Update: EPFO May Raise Salary Cap From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000, Benefiting Over 6.5 Crore Employees And Increasing Monthly Pension Contributions By 66%

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning a major reform to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS-95) by proposing to raise the salary cap for pension calculation from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. This move, part of the upcoming EPFO 3.0 overhaul, aims to boost pension savings and improve retirement benefits for over 6.5 crore salaried employees. If implemented, the employer’s EPS contribution will increase from Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,083 per month, enhancing long-term pension payouts. The proposal, currently under review by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is expected to make India’s social security system more robust, equitable, and aligned with today’s wage structure.