EPS-95 Update: EPFO May Raise Salary Cap From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000, Benefiting Over 6.5 Crore Employees And Increasing Monthly Pension Contributions By 66%
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning a major reform to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS-95) by proposing to raise the salary cap for pension calculation from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. This move, part of the upcoming EPFO 3.0 overhaul, aims to boost pension savings and improve retirement benefits for over 6.5 crore salaried employees. If implemented, the employer’s EPS contribution will increase from Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,083 per month, enhancing long-term pension payouts. The proposal, currently under review by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is expected to make India’s social security system more robust, equitable, and aligned with today’s wage structure.
EPS 2025 Update: Major Change on the Horizon
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering a significant update to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS-95). As per ongoing discussions between the EPFO and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the salary limit for pension calculation may rise from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. If approved, this will mark the biggest revision in EPS rules in nearly a decade.
Current Rule: Rs 15,000 Salary Cap for EPS Contribution
At present, only Rs 15,000 of an employee’s basic salary is considered for EPS contribution, even if the actual salary is higher. Employers contribute 8.33 percent of this amount to the EPS fund, which equals Rs 1,250 per month. This cap has limited pension growth for millions of EPF subscribers across the country.
Proposed Hike: Rs 25,000 Limit to Boost Pension Savings
Under the new proposal, the EPS salary ceiling would increase to Rs 25,000, allowing a higher pension contribution of Rs 2,083 per month (8.33 percent of Rs 25,000). This represents a 66 percent jump in contribution and could significantly raise monthly pension payouts for employees in the long term.
Who Will Benefit From This Update
More than 6.5 crore EPFO subscribers are expected to benefit from this proposal. The change would primarily impact private-sector employees, small-scale industry workers, and future EPS-95 pensioners who currently receive limited benefits due to the low salary threshold.
Part of EPFO 3.0 Social Security Overhaul
This move is expected to be part of the upcoming “EPFO 3.0” reform, aimed at modernising the employees’ social security framework. The government’s goal is to make pension systems more equitable, digital-friendly, and sustainable for India’s expanding workforce.
Status: Awaiting Final Approval
Although the proposal has not yet been officially implemented, discussions are progressing at the policy level. Once approved, the notification will be issued by the Ministry of Labour, and EPFO will update its contribution guidelines accordingly.
Why the EPS Limit Hike Matters
The proposed change could strengthen the financial safety net for millions of workers and retirees. It not only boosts pension savings but also enhances retirement security in the private sector — a step towards ensuring that India’s workforce benefits from rising wages and improved social protection.
