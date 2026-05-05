EPS 95 Pension Hike to Rs 3,000 in 2026 – Are you eligible? Find out now

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To receive pension benefits under EPS-95, an employee must complete at least 10 years of service and must have contributed through EPFO during employment. The pension is mainly calculated for salaries up to Rs 15,000 per month.

Employees who had chosen higher pension contributions earlier may already be receiving better pension amounts. Because of this, they may not benefit much from a minimum pension hike. The biggest benefit is expected for low-income workers who currently receive small monthly pensions.