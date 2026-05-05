EPS 95 Pension Hike to Rs 3,000 in 2026 – Are you eligible? Find out now
The government is considering raising the minimum EPS-95 pension from Rs 1,000 to as much as Rs 3,000 in 2026, bringing hope to lakhs of retired private-sector workers. The hike would mainly help low-income pensioners with smaller monthly pensions. Eligibility depends on service years and EPFO contributions. A Rs 3,000 minimum pension could become a major financial relief for retirees facing rising living costs.
EPS Pension Hike 2026 – Why Retirees Are Waiting for Relief
The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) minimum pension is currently fixed at Rs 1,000 per month. For many retired private-sector workers, this amount is too low to manage daily expenses like food, medicines, rent, and healthcare. Because of rising inflation, pensioners have been demanding an increase for years. Now, the government is reviewing proposals to raise the minimum pension amount. Possible revised levels being discussed include Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500, and even Rs 3,000. If approved, lakhs of pensioners could get much-needed financial relief.
Who Is Eligible for EPS Pension?
To receive pension benefits under EPS-95, an employee must complete at least 10 years of service and must have contributed through EPFO during employment. The pension is mainly calculated for salaries up to Rs 15,000 per month.
Employees who had chosen higher pension contributions earlier may already be receiving better pension amounts. Because of this, they may not benefit much from a minimum pension hike. The biggest benefit is expected for low-income workers who currently receive small monthly pensions.
How EPS Pension Is Calculated
EPS pension is calculated using this formula:
Average Salary of Last 60 Months×Service Years70\frac{\text{Average Salary of Last 60 Months} \times \text{Service Years}}{70}70Average Salary of Last 60 Months×Service Years Employees who complete more than 20 years of service also get a bonus of 2 extra years added to the pension calculation.
This means both salary and years of service are important. A person with longer service and higher salary gets a better pension amount compared to someone with fewer years of work.
How Much Pension on Rs 15,000 Salary?
At the wage ceiling of Rs 15,000, pension increases with years of service. For example, an employee with 10 years of service may receive around Rs 2,143 per month.
If the same employee works for 30 years, the pension can rise to more than Rs 6,800 per month. This shows that people already earning near the maximum salary limit often receive pensions above Rs 1,000, so only a major hike like Rs 2,500 or Rs 3,000 would make a big difference for them.
Who Benefits if Minimum Pension Becomes Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000?
If the minimum pension rises to Rs 1,500, employees earning around Rs 10,000 with 10 years of service will benefit because their current pension is around Rs 1,429.
At the Rs 2,000 level, the same lower-income group still benefits the most. However, employees earning between Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000 often already receive close to or above Rs 2,000, so the benefit becomes limited for them.
Who Benefits if Pension Rises to Rs 2,500?
If the government increases the minimum pension to Rs 2,500, employees with around 12 years of service and salaries between Rs 10,000 and Rs 14,000 are likely to benefit the most.
Their calculated pensions usually remain below Rs 2,500, so they would get direct gains from the revision. However, workers earning Rs 15,000 may not see much change because their pension often already crosses this amount.
Rs 3,000 Pension – Maximum Benefit Scenario
A minimum pension of Rs 3,000 is considered the strongest relief scenario for EPS pensioners. Employees earning between Rs 10,000 and Rs 14,000 with around 14 years of service would benefit the most.
Their present pension usually stays below Rs 3,000, so the increase would directly improve monthly income. Meanwhile, employees earning Rs 15,000 often already reach this level, so the impact on them may be smaller. If approved, this move could become one of the biggest pension relief measures for retired EPFO members in recent years.
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